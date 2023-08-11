16 Leisurely Brunch Recipes That Mean No Waiting In Line

No morning crowds, just satisfying meals you can eat in your pyjamas.

While cafe brunches are often treated as a cruisy start to a relaxing weekend, there’s some fun to be found in whipping up a delicious and warm breakfast for yourself.

Like your eggs a certain way? Extra halloumi? Piles of avocado? Your plate is at your command.

These recipes all look to inspire a cosy morning, with jammy eggs, hot waffles and fresh tortillas. Serve with hot coffee, tea or fresh juice, while tucked up in bed.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Melty Gruyère cheese, Dijon mustard and ham combine for a lush breakfast sandwich — excellent in the streets of Paris, or tucked up in bed.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Spicy black beans bulk out these easy, quick morning tacos.

Photo / Josh Griggs

Al Brown shares this dish, which melds creamy potato with smoky fish, heapings of herbs and a good squeeze of lemon.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Start the day right with a dessert-inspired breakfast. The citrus in the recipe could also be swapped to suit your local neighbourhood trees.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Swap out potato for parsnips for these morning rostis and enjoy a punchier flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Hearty root vegetables make a great base for this morning bake, topped with a jammy egg.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These savoury pancakes cushion some strong flavours from the bacon and sage.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Peppers, silverbeet and parsley add a variation of flavour to this pan-fry meal — book it in for weekend brunch (or eat it for dinner).

Photo / Babiche Martens

A breakfast classic is elevated with crumbled feta, pesto, red onion and toasted pumpkin seeds.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The freshness of these eggs tacos is amplified with a squeeze of lemon and parsley. Charred canned sweetcorn adds a smoky complexity.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Halloumi, egg and fresh vegetables are mixed for a medley of flavours in this simple but comforting salad — ideal for a cruisy weekend brunch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Letting these portobello mushrooms slow-cook in the oven draws out some deep umami flavours, which are brightened a little with a squeeze of lemon and some sprigs of thyme.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Yet another breakfast taco combo. This recipe includes more labour, as the tortillas are made from scratch, but trust us, it will be worth it once they’re served up with crispy bacon.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This bread is packed with lots of goodies — grated apple, ginger, fine coconut and pumpkin and sesame seed are mixed in to make up a hearty loaf.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Eleanor Ozich suggests serving these crispy, cheesy fritters with Greek yoghurt and a sprinkling of dukkah.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Mashed orange kūmara adds a rich and sweet taste to these waffles. Angela Casley suggests adding a topping of stewed apples (but any winter fruits will also serve you well).