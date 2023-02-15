For the base of these tortillas, a generous spread of lemony avocado is a must, so use two if they are small. Break the tortilla into rustic shapes for a snack and top with the salad.
KALE, CUCUMBER AND GOAT'S CHEESE TORTILLAS RECIPE Makes 6
2 Tbsp oil 6 corn tortilla 3 cups shredded kale 1 cup cubed cucumber 1 cup cooked corn 1 cup chopped coriander Salt and pepper, to taste 2 Tbsp lemon juice or lime 1 Tbsp chilli oil 1-2 avocados, smashed 100g soft goat’s cheese, room temperature
- Heat the oil in a small frying pan. Place one tortilla in at a time, turning after 2 minutes until crispy.
- In a large bowl combine the kale, cucumber, corn, coriander, salt, pepper, lemon or lime juice and chilli oil.
- Just before serving, spread the tortilla with avocado, and place handfuls of salad on top. Finish with a slice of soft goat’s cheese, and a squeeze of extra lemon or lime.
- Serve soon after assembling for a crisp tortilla.