Crispy Kale, Cucumber & Goat’s Cheese Breakfast Tortillas

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens

For the base of these tortillas, a generous spread of lemony avocado is a must, so use two if they are small. Break the tortilla into rustic shapes for a snack and top with the salad.

KALE, CUCUMBER AND GOAT'S CHEESE TORTILLAS RECIPE

Makes 6

2 Tbsp oil

6 corn tortilla

3 cups shredded kale

1 cup cubed cucumber

1 cup cooked corn

1 cup chopped coriander

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 Tbsp lemon juice or lime

1 Tbsp chilli oil

1-2 avocados, smashed

100g soft goat’s cheese, room temperature
  1. Heat the oil in a small frying pan. Place one tortilla in at a time, turning after 2 minutes until crispy.
  2. In a large bowl combine the kale, cucumber, corn, coriander, salt, pepper, lemon or lime juice and chilli oil.
  3. Just before serving, spread the tortilla with avocado, and place handfuls of salad on top. Finish with a slice of soft goat’s cheese, and a squeeze of extra lemon or lime.
  4. Serve soon after assembling for a crisp tortilla.

