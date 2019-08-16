They’re wonderful when enjoyed street-side at a cafe in Paris, but this classic French delight is just as good homemade for breakfast or lunch. Mais oui! The recipe requires a few key good-quality ingredients — you can’t go without Dijon, ham and Gruyère cheese. Don’t be mean with the butter, the juicier the better.
CROQUE MADAME RECIPE
Makes 4
Sauce 25g butter 2 Tbsp flour 1 ½ cup milk 1 tsp Dijon mustard 1 ½ cup Gruyère cheese Salt and freshly ground pepper
Sandwich 8 slices rustic bread 150g good quality ham 1 Tbsp Dijon (or more if you like) Extra butter for cooking 4 eggs
- Preheat a grill.
- Melt the butter in a small pot. Add the flour and cook over a low heat for a couple of minutes. Add the milk in two lots and stir until the sauce thickens. Stir through the mustard and cheese. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper to taste.
- Lie four slices of bread on a bench. Spread each with sauce, reserving ½ cup for the top. Place on the ham. Spread Dijon mustard on the top four slices of bread and place on the ham, mustard-side down.
- Heat some extra butter in a frying pan and toast each croque madame on both sides. Transfer to a baking tray. Smother the remaining sauce on the top of each sandwich. Grill until the sauce is golden.
- Fry four eggs while they grill. Top each sandwich with a fried egg cooked to your liking and serve.