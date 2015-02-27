Food & Drink

Pan Bagnat Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Photo / Babiche Martens
PAN BAGNAT

Serves 8-10

¼ cup olive oil

1 aubergine

1 courgette

1 French stick or ciabatta loaf

½ cup herb aioli

2 cups basil leaves

1 ball fresh mozzarella

2 large tomatoes

1 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper
  1. Heat a barbecue or grill to a medium heat.
  2. Rub the aubergine and courgette with the oil. Barbecue until cooked and golden. Remove and cool.
  3. Split the bread down the centre and open. Remove half the bread from inside. Spread both sides generously with aioli.
  4. On one side spread the grilled aubergine, followed by the courgettes, basil leaves, mozzarella, tomatoes, and more basil leaves. Drizzle with oil and season with salt and pepper.
  5. Close the bread and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Place a heavy weight on top of the bread for at least 4 hours or overnight.
  6. When ready to eat, unwrap and slice.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5