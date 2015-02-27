Pan Bagnat Recipe

PAN BAGNAT
Serves 8-10
¼ cup olive oil 1 aubergine 1 courgette 1 French stick or ciabatta loaf ½ cup herb aioli 2 cups basil leaves 1 ball fresh mozzarella 2 large tomatoes 1 Tbsp olive oil Salt and pepper
- Heat a barbecue or grill to a medium heat.
- Rub the aubergine and courgette with the oil. Barbecue until cooked and golden. Remove and cool.
- Split the bread down the centre and open. Remove half the bread from inside. Spread both sides generously with aioli.
- On one side spread the grilled aubergine, followed by the courgettes, basil leaves, mozzarella, tomatoes, and more basil leaves. Drizzle with oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Close the bread and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Place a heavy weight on top of the bread for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- When ready to eat, unwrap and slice.