Brioche & Poached Rhubarb With Lime Curd

By Angela Casley
Viva
This breakfast-meets-dessert is beautifully balanced. Photo / Babiche Martens

LIME CURD WITH BRIOCHE AND POACHED RHUBARB RECIPE

Makes 1 ½ cups

Curd

100g butter, cubed

Zest and juice from 3 limes

180g caster sugar

3 eggs

Rhubarb

4 stalks rhubarb, cut into 3cm pieces

¼ cup water

½ cup sugar

Brioche toast, to serve

Creme fraiche, to serve

1. Place butter, lime zest and juice, sugar and eggs in a bowl over a pot of simmering water. Whisk occasionally as butter melts and curd starts to form. Remove from heat once has thickened. Store in jars.

2. Place rhubarb in a pot with the water and sugar. Bring to a simmer for 8-10 minutes or until soft.

3. Toast the brioche, spoon curd over rhubarb and add a dollop of creme fraiche.

