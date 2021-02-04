Beetroot Fritters With Halloumi Recipe

To make these ahead of time, place the fritters in a single layer on a baking tray. Top with the cooked halloumi and place into the oven for a few minutes before serving. The ginger adds a hint of spice to the beetroot — a perfect match.
BEETROOT FRITTERS WITH HALLOUMI Makes 16
3 cups grated beetroot ½ tsp salt 1 Tbsp grated ginger 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 cup fresh corn ½ cup chopped coriander, plus leaves to garnish ¼ cup flour 2 eggs Pinch chilli flakes Oil, for frying 150g sliced halloumi
- In a large bowl combine the beetroot, salt, ginger, garlic, corn, coriander and flour. Stir through the eggs and chilli flakes, mixing well.
- To cook, heat a medium-sized pan and drizzle a little oil. Place in a heaped tablespoon of mixture, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes, then flip and cook for a further 2 or 3 minutes. Remove and continue to cook the remaining mixture.
- In the same pan turn up the heat a little. Fry the halloumi on each side for 20 seconds until lightly browned.
- To serve, cut the halloumi while warm into pieces that fit nicely on to the fritters. Top with coriander leaves.