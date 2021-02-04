Food & Drink

Beetroot Fritters With Halloumi Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
These fritters are a tasty snack best served immediately. Photo / Babiche Martens

To make these ahead of time, place the fritters in a single layer on a baking tray. Top with the cooked halloumi and place into the oven for a few minutes before serving. The ginger adds a hint of spice to the beetroot — a perfect match.

BEETROOT FRITTERS WITH HALLOUMI

Makes 16
3 cups grated beetroot

½ tsp salt

1 Tbsp grated ginger

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 cup fresh corn

½ cup chopped coriander, plus leaves to garnish

¼ cup flour

2 eggs

Pinch chilli flakes

Oil, for frying

150g sliced halloumi
  1. In a large bowl combine the beetroot, salt, ginger, garlic, corn, coriander and flour. Stir through the eggs and chilli flakes, mixing well.
  2. To cook, heat a medium-sized pan and drizzle a little oil. Place in a heaped tablespoon of mixture, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes, then flip and cook for a further 2 or 3 minutes. Remove and continue to cook the remaining mixture.
  3. In the same pan turn up the heat a little. Fry the halloumi on each side for 20 seconds until lightly browned.
  4. To serve, cut the halloumi while warm into pieces that fit nicely on to the fritters. Top with coriander leaves.

