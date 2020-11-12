Pea Fritters With Asparagus & Poached Egg Recipe

Frozen peas come into their own with these fritters. They make for a great Sunday brunch or serve them any time of day with a poached egg on top. The Asian chives, available at the supermarket, add a delicious flavour and texture.
PEA FRITTERS WITH ASPARAGUS AND POACHED EGG Serves 4
Fritters 1 Tbsp oil 1 cup Asian chives, sliced small 2 cups peas 150g feta, crumbled ½ tsp salt 3 eggs ½ cup self-rising flour ½ cup chopped mint ¼ cup milk Oil for frying
Salad 2 large handfuls rocket 1 bunch asparagus, cooked, sliced thinly Dash of good quality olive oil and white vinegar Salt and freshly ground pepper 4 soft-poached eggs
- For the fritters, warm the oil in a frying pan and cook the chives until softened and slightly brown. Place them in a large bowl.
- Blitz the peas in a food processor roughly then add to the chives. Add the feta, salt, eggs, flour, mint and milk, stirring to combine.
- Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Spoon 2 tablespoons of mixture for each fritter into the pan, cooking for 4 minutes each side, then turn for a further 2 or 3 minutes until just cooked through. Keep warm while you cook the remainder.
- In a bowl combine the rocket, asparagus, dash of oil and vinegar then season.
- Serve the fritters with a handful of salad and a soft-poached egg on top.