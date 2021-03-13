Sticky Figs With French Toast Recipe

If you are not eating these sticky figs immediately, warm them slightly before serving. For a quick dessert, a scoop of your favourite icecream on top is sublime.
STICKY FIGS WITH FRUIT TOAST RECIPE Serves 4
½ cup red wine ¼ cup brown sugar 2 Tbsp runny honey ¼ cup orange juice 1 Tbsp orange zest 1 star anise 8 figs halved French toast 1 egg, whisked ½ cup milk 2 Tbsp sugar ½ tsp cinnamon Knob of butter to cook 4-6 slices rustic bread Creme fraiche, to serve
- Place the wine, sugar, honey, juice, zest and star anise in a frying pan and bring to a simmer. Add the figs, cooking gently and turning once or twice until they are completely soft and the liquid syrupy. Remove and keep warm.
- To make the French toast, combine the whisked egg, milk, sugar and cinnamon in a flat dish.
- Melt the butter in a frying pan until frothing. Submerge the bread in the egg mixture, then transfer to the frying pan, cooking for a couple of minutes before turning and cooking the other side. Continue cooking the rest of the egg-dipped bread.
- Serve the French toast with figs and a dollop of creme fraiche.