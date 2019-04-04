Food & Drink

Fig & Ricotta French Toast With Honey

Fresh figs are the perfect addition to this decadent French toast. Photo / Babiche Martens

There is nothing more perfect than picking figs straight from the tree, frying them in a little sugary butter and adding them to some French toast. From tree to plate in a matter of minutes. A dollop of ricotta on top and a good drizzle of your favourite honey is the ideal addition.

FIG & RICOTTA FRENCH TOAST WITH HONEY RECIPE

Serves 2
2 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp sugar

6 figs, halved

1 tsp lemon zest

2 eggs, whisked with a fork

½ cup milk

¼ tsp cinnamon

Extra butter for cooking

4-6 slices ciabatta

½ cup ricotta

Honey to drizzle
  1. In a frying pan melt the butter with the sugar. Cook the figs for 3 or 4 minutes each side to caramelise and soften, then add lemon zest. Set aside.
  2. Combine the eggs, milk and cinnamon in a flat bowl. Heat a little butter in a frying pan until just about frothy. Dip the bread in the milky mixture then fry for 2 minutes and flip, cooking the other side. Continue for the remainder of the bread.
  3. Serve warm with the figs, ricotta and a generous drizzle of honey.

