There is nothing more perfect than picking figs straight from the tree, frying them in a little sugary butter and adding them to some French toast. From tree to plate in a matter of minutes. A dollop of ricotta on top and a good drizzle of your favourite honey is the ideal addition.
FIG & RICOTTA FRENCH TOAST WITH HONEY RECIPE Serves 2
2 Tbsp butter 2 Tbsp sugar 6 figs, halved 1 tsp lemon zest 2 eggs, whisked with a fork ½ cup milk ¼ tsp cinnamon Extra butter for cooking 4-6 slices ciabatta ½ cup ricotta Honey to drizzle
- In a frying pan melt the butter with the sugar. Cook the figs for 3 or 4 minutes each side to caramelise and soften, then add lemon zest. Set aside.
- Combine the eggs, milk and cinnamon in a flat bowl. Heat a little butter in a frying pan until just about frothy. Dip the bread in the milky mixture then fry for 2 minutes and flip, cooking the other side. Continue for the remainder of the bread.
- Serve warm with the figs, ricotta and a generous drizzle of honey.