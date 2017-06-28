Tuck into these crisp haloumi fritters packed with spinach, fresh dill and mint. I enjoy them as a virtuous breakfast, though they’re equally good as a quick and easy weeknight dinner. Ground almonds take the place of flour in this recipe, and add a somewhat pleasing texture. Serve with thick, creamy yoghurt and a sprinkling of dukkah.
- Combine the eggs, halloumi, spinach, dill, mint, ground almonds and pepper in a bowl, and mix to combine.
- Heat oil in a frypan over medium heat. In batches, add a heaped spoonful of the batter into the pan for each fritter, and cook for 2 minutes on each side, or until golden. Repeat with the remaining batter.
- Serve the fritters warm with salad, a spoonful of greek yoghurt, a sprinkle of dukkah and a wedge or two of lime.