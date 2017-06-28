Food & Drink

Eleanor Ozich’s Halloumi, Spinach & Dill Fritters With Greek Yoghurt Recipe

Save
Share
Viva
Eleanor Ozich's haloumi, spinach and dill fritters with greek yoghurt. Picture / Eleanor Ozich

Tuck into these crisp haloumi fritters packed with spinach, fresh dill and mint. I enjoy them as a virtuous breakfast, though they’re equally good as a quick and easy weeknight dinner. Ground almonds take the place of flour in this recipe, and add a somewhat pleasing texture. Serve with thick, creamy yoghurt and a sprinkling of dukkah.

HALLOUMI, SPINACH AND DILL FRITTERS WITH GREEK YOGHURT

Makes 8-10 fritters
Ingredients

4 free range eggs

225g haloumi, grated

2 large handfuls baby spinach, finely chopped

A handful of fresh dill, finely chopped

A handful of fresh mint, finely chopped

½ cup ground almonds

½ tsp ground pepper

Coconut oil for frying
To serve

Fresh salad

Natural greek yoghurt

Dukkah for sprinkling

A wedge or two of lime
  1. Combine the eggs, halloumi, spinach, dill, mint, ground almonds and pepper in a bowl, and mix to combine.
  2. Heat oil in a frypan over medium heat. In batches, add a heaped spoonful of the batter into the pan for each fritter, and cook for 2 minutes on each side, or until golden. Repeat with the remaining batter.
  3. Serve the fritters warm with salad, a spoonful of greek yoghurt, a sprinkle of dukkah and a wedge or two of lime.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5