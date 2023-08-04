18 Fruit-Filled Winter Desserts That We Just Love

During the colder months, it’s unsurprising that we’re drawn to gooey puddings and rich chocolate — they’re warm and comforting for cosy nights in.

However, the chilly seasons do still see fruit trees bloom with delicious fresh produce. These desserts celebrate the flavours of those seasonal fruits, exploring the possibilities of sweet treats with apples, rhubarb, citrus and tamarillos.

You could opt for something glazed and gooey, like a syrupy, earthy orange cake, or try something sour-sweet, like a tart-tasting green apple bake.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fennel seeds are folded through the batter of this cake for an earthy and herby taste, while the top swims in orange juice syrup. The cake also has an easy swap to make it gluten-free.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The sour-sweet juices of the Granny Smith apples infused into the vanilla and almond filling as this tart cooks.

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

These retro cream desserts include a couple of tablespoons of Cointreau, ideal for a boozy post-dinner treat.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Friands are petite cakes that mix ground almonds through the dough for a nutty taste. These ones add zested citrus and orange juice, along with frozen blueberries for a more complex flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Sprigs of thyme add a lovely visual contrast to the top of this lemony tart, which is topped with a glaze for extra sweetness and shine.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This pillowy sponge pudding requires a bit more effort than a crumble but makes for a sumptuous winter dessert.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These tangy muffins are a simple baking project, drawing fresh flavour from in-season oranges. The cinnamon sugar topping is also delightful.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Orange zest, honey, almond and a heaping of cinnamon meld to make this tart an excellent addition to a cosy night in.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The filling of this dessert is wholesome and warming, with apples, pears, mixed spices, lemon juice and oats.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This stunning dessert, topped with a mango puree, will almost certainly be served to oohs and ahhs.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The juice and zest of one whole lime and slices of glace ginger give this syrupy pudding an extra kick.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This warm crumble is extra decadent — topped with chopped nuts of your choosing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This bright, sweet loaf is fresh out of the oven from our recipe editor Angela Casley, who suggests placing mandarin slices on top to impress your guests.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These matcha-flavoured scones are best topped with an orange and rhubarb compote and a dash of whipped cream.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You don’t need fresh raspberries for this zesty pie — a sprinkle of freeze-dried fruit works too.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This cake gets its glossy finish from an orange syrup.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This apple pie recipe is picture-perfect for a window sill.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You can use canned plums in this cast-iron cooked dessert.