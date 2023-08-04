18 Fruit-Filled Winter Desserts That We Just Love

During the colder months, it’s unsurprising that we’re drawn to gooey puddings and rich chocolate — they’re warm and comforting for cosy nights in.
However, the chilly seasons do still see fruit trees bloom with delicious fresh produce. These desserts celebrate the flavours of those seasonal fruits, exploring the possibilities
You could opt for something glazed and gooey, like a syrupy, earthy orange cake, or try something sour-sweet, like a tart-tasting green apple bake.
Fennel seeds are folded through the batter of this cake for an earthy and herby taste, while the top swims in orange juice syrup. The cake also has an easy swap to make it gluten-free.
The sour-sweet juices of the Granny Smith apples infused into the vanilla and almond filling as this tart cooks.
These retro cream desserts include a couple of tablespoons of Cointreau, ideal for a boozy post-dinner treat.
Friands are petite cakes that mix ground almonds through the dough for a nutty taste. These ones add zested citrus and orange juice, along with frozen blueberries for a more complex flavour.
Sprigs of thyme add a lovely visual contrast to the top of this lemony tart, which is topped with a glaze for extra sweetness and shine.
This pillowy sponge pudding requires a bit more effort than a crumble but makes for a sumptuous winter dessert.
These tangy muffins are a simple baking project, drawing fresh flavour from in-season oranges. The cinnamon sugar topping is also delightful.
Orange zest, honey, almond and a heaping of cinnamon meld to make this tart an excellent addition to a cosy night in.
The filling of this dessert is wholesome and warming, with apples, pears, mixed spices, lemon juice and oats.
This stunning dessert, topped with a mango puree, will almost certainly be served to oohs and ahhs.
The juice and zest of one whole lime and slices of glace ginger give this syrupy pudding an extra kick.
This warm crumble is extra decadent — topped with chopped nuts of your choosing.
This bright, sweet loaf is fresh out of the oven from our recipe editor Angela Casley, who suggests placing mandarin slices on top to impress your guests.
These matcha-flavoured scones are best topped with an orange and rhubarb compote and a dash of whipped cream.
You don’t need fresh raspberries for this zesty pie — a sprinkle of freeze-dried fruit works too.
This cake gets its glossy finish from an orange syrup.
This apple pie recipe is picture-perfect for a window sill.
You can use canned plums in this cast-iron cooked dessert.