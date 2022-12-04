This tart ticks all the boxes. The sticky lemons on top add to the pizazz, providing texture and a visual delight.
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- For the pastry, into a food processor place the flour, sugar, and butter, blitzing until it resembles fine bread crumbs. Add the egg and water, combining to form the dough. Roll on a lightly floured bench to fit a 23cm tart tin. Line the tin with the pastry, cutting off any extra. Bake blind for 20 minutes.
- Turn the oven to 160C.
- For the filling, to the lightly whisked eggs add the sugar and lemon, combining with a fork, then stir through the cream. Pour carefully into the tart case and bake for 50 minutes in the bottom half of the oven or until the filling is just set.
- For the glazed lemons on top, in a frying pan place the sugar and water, heating to dissolve. Add the sliced lemon, cooking slowly as the syrup becomes sticky. Remove from the heat. Once the tart has cooled, spread the slices over the top in a decorative pattern. Sprinkle with thyme.