These Citrus & Blueberry Friands Are The Sweet Treats Your Week Needs

These are a taste sensation. Don’t let not having a friand tin put you off making these. A standard muffin tin will suffice. Frozen fruit is perfect until the fresh berries come down in price for spring and summer.
CITRUS AND BLUEBERRY FRIANDS RECIPE Makes 8
1 cup ground almonds ¼ cup flour 1 cup icing sugar 2 Tbsp zested citrus 4 egg whites 140g butter, melted 2 tsp orange juice ½ cup blueberries (I used frozen)
- Preheat an oven to 200C. Grease eight friand moulds with butter and sprinkle with caster sugar.
- In a large bowl, place the ground almonds, flour, icing sugar and zest, stirring to combine.
- Beat the egg whites until thick but not stiff.
- Add the butter, juice and egg whites to the dry ingredients, folding together gently to keep the mixture light.
- Spoon the mixture evenly into the moulds. Top the blueberries on each.
- Bake for 35 minutes until risen and lightly browned. Cool before removing from moulds.