For the best results, make this cheesecake the day before to leave in the fridge to set overnight — or you can make it on the day. If you don’t have a kitchen processor, place the biscuits into a bag and hit them with a rolling pin until they resemble crumbs.
Serves 8-10
- Preheat an oven to 160C. Line the base of a 23cm diameter tin with baking paper.
- Blend the chocolate biscuits in a food processor until they resemble breadcrumbs. Add the butter and blend again. Press the crumb into the base and sides of the tin. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- Melt the chocolate in a bowl over simmering water. Remove and allow to cool for 10 minutes.
- Beat the cream cheese, ricotta, and sugar until well combined. Add the chocolate and eggs, 2 at a time, beating until smooth. Pour the mixture on to the crumb base. Swirl the berry puree over the top of the mixture.
- Place into the oven for 60 minutes until the cheesecake is just set, with a little wobble. It will harden as it cools. Remove from the oven and cool completely, then refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Serve with fresh berries.
* For the berry puree, blend 1 cup of berries and strain through a sieve to remove the pips. No need to add sugar.
This recipe was originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Six.