Old-Fashioned Apple Pie Recipe

A simple dessert is inspired by the orchards of Hawke’s Bay. Slicing apples thinly and placing in between pastry is a no-brainer. I used Granny Smith apples in this pie and they were so sweet I almost didn’t need to bother with the sugar. The tingle of lemon on the tongue contrasting with the natural sweetness of the apples was perfect.
Serves 6-8
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 22cm pie tin.
- Make the pastry. Place flour, sugar and butter in a food processor. Whizz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and 1 tablespoon water. Whizz to form the dough. If needed add the remaining tablespoon of water.
- Roll out ¾ of the dough on a lightly floured bench and line pie tin.
- For the filling: place apple, lemon, sugar and pinenuts in a large bowl and toss to combine well.
- Layer the apples in the pie shell in a circular shape. Use them all, as they will shrink when they cook. Make a lattice with the remaining pastry and carefully place over the apples. Trim the edges. Brush the top with egg and sprinkle over the caster sugar.
- Bake for 50 minutes until golden and the apple is softened. Stick a knife in to test. Remove and cool slightly.
- Serve with clotted cream or ice cream.