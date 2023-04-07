30 Chocolate Recipes You Want In Your Life

Easter is the sweetest time of year, as the long weekend is celebrated with the cutest and most delectable chocolates.

While it’s fair to go the classic route, dining on tiny Caramello eggs and bunny-shaped treats, there’s also ample opportunity to elevate the experience of chocolate eating a little further.

For those wanting to go big, there are molten berry lava cakes, custard-filled eclairs dipped in ganache and luscious self-saucing puddings spiced with cinnamon and vanilla.

There are also some smaller, more understated desserts, like salty-sweet goat’s cheese balls and a subtle tamarillo and white chocolate tart.

Photo / Babiche Martens

An added pop of passionfruit to these mini cakes adds a slightly sour element to these rich, molten desserts.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These crispy, sugary churros are best served out of the fryer, hot and crunchy. They're not only rolled lightly in cinnamon sugar but also accompanied by chocolate and caramel dipping sauces.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These bubbling lava cakes can be done on the barbecue, making the bottom a little crispy for extra texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These bite-sized combinations of salty and sweet make for a surprising after-dinner dessert, and can be elevated with the addition of dried raspberries, pistachios or a drizzle of honey.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The yoghurt creates a light yet creamy texture for these mini cheesecakes. A fruit salsa, complete with fresh mint, adds an extra punch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These dreamy eclairs are dipped in dark chocolate ganache and filled with chocolate custard, creating several luxurious textures to enjoy.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The dates add powerful sweet caramel notes, while a cream cheese and mascarpone filling introduces a velvety texture.

Photo / Supplied

Tahini adds a moreish savoury flavour to these low-sugar bites, which are dipped in melted dairy-free chocolate.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A creme fraiche topping creates a lovely balance for this decadent chocolate cake. A little dollop of jam is added to the batter for a subtle fruity taste.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The luxurious texture of the pull-apart brioche bun is complemented with vanilla beans, almonds, cocoa and cinnamon.

Photo / Babiche Marterns

The perfect pairing of chocolate and coffee comes together for these simple desserts. A few extra coffee beans sprinkled on top add a bit of crunch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley suggests also adding a couple of caramel easter eggs into these delicious ramekin desserts “if you’re feeling extra decadent.”

Photo / Babiche Martens

Making homemade marshmallows isn’t too difficult. They’re a league above storebought.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This cheesecake combines digestive biscuits, ricotta, cream cheese and caster sugar for a smooth dessert, topped with a visual feast of shaved chocolate.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

A gooey texture is promised with this tray of brownies, which uses extra dark cocoa powder, dark chocolate and vanilla extract.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This mousse-like filling uses good-quality white chocolate, which makes the cocoa flavour slightly more subtle. Tamarillos bring a nice balance with their tartness.

Photo / Supplied

Roasted almonds and dark chocolate make this slice feel particularly decadent, while the Marsala wine adds a nutty, caramel taste.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Petite Kitchen shares a recipe for vegan, gluten-free chocolate treats, made in muffin cases.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The walnut, pear and chocolate filling of this easy-to-make tart is complemented with cocoa-enhanced pastry.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These gluten-free, vegan cookies come from Petite Kitchen and are deliciously chewy and soft. A dark chocolate drizzle brings a sharp sweetness to the nutty biscuit.

Photo / Lisa Linder

Though it’s a bit of a challenge to nail from-scratch chocolate, this recipe breaks it down into straightforward steps. The options for toppings are not only delicious but also artful.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A little orange zest brightens this sweet chocolate cake, while a dusting of dark cocoa adds a deeper dimension.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The addition of balloon-moulded bowls makes this homemade ice cream a pleasing and impressive dessert serving.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This crumbly and flour-free dessert is made with just five ingredients, which combine to create a rich and smooth cake.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This dense and rich cake was inspired by Christmas pudding but celebrates with dark chocolate and cocoa instead of dried fruits and currants.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Cinnamon and vanilla extract enrich the dark chocolate, giving this oozy pudding more warmth and spice.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These date and coffee-filled brownies are dark and intense, as well as vegan-friendly.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The cherry and chocolate pairing is one we love in summer, but Angela Casley also suggests swapping in plums and figs to fit the season.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

This recipe marries the velvety texture of mousse with spice, fruit and chocolate for a lush dessert.

Photo / Babiche Martens

There’s not much that doesn’t get better once dipped in chocolate. This particular fondue has a touch of liquor.