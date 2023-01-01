How To Make Crispy Churros (With Chocolate And Caramel Dipping Sauce, Obviously)

Not one but two dipping sauces make for an interactive interlude. You could buy them, of course, but it is worth the effort to make your own. There is no question these churros are best served straight from the fryer, while they are crisp and warm. Have them ready in the freezer ahead of time, so all you need to do is fry them.
- Into a medium-sized pot place the water and butter. Bring to a simmer until the butter has melted. Add all the flour and salt, then stir vigorously with a wooden spoon until the pastry is glossy and combined well. Remove and cool.
- Beat the mixture using an electric mixer or whisk, adding one egg at a time, until well combined. Line a baking tray with paper. Place the choux pastry into a piping bag. Pipe 8-10cm lengths of dough onto the paper. Place into the freezer until ready to cook.
- Get the sauces ready. For the chocolate, break it into small pieces. Heat the cream to just boiling then pour over the chocolate and stir until smooth. For the caramel, into a small pot place the sugar, butter, salt, cream and vanilla, bringing to a simmer, stirring continuously until thick and smooth. Set both aside.
- To cook the churros, fill to ¾ a pot or deep fat fryer with oil, heating to 180C. Cook one churro for 4 minutes to check the temperature. Then cook the remainder in batches.
- Serve warm topped with cinnamon and sugar, with the sauces for dipping.