Encase your upper half in something plush and comforting, with this collection of zip-ups and hoodies.

Think of a sturdy, warming jumper as a piece of armour, deflecting not only the soggy weather but also the sour mood that it tends to invite.

Even the act of closing the zip can be comforting – a task that affirms you’re ready for whatever might come your way.

For their latest drop, Ruby has re-released its recognisable Matilda cardigan (marked by its flute cuffs and chunky material). This reimagining sees a full-length zip added, creating a sportier, slicker look.

If you lean towards vintage-inspired street styling, consider this faded red hoodie from Porter James. While it looks well-worn, the fabrication is soft and pillowing, and the crop is tidy – ideal for days when you want to prioritise ease.

Sylvester’s winter offering looks to put a mark on leisurewear. If you’re a fan of co-ordinated sets, this track jacket comes with a matching pant. It’s also available in a light grey.

Made from 100% merino wool, this cosy quarter zip features a jacquard print championing wintry tones. It’s a heavier gauge, standing guard against low temperatures.

If you’re seeking a breezy, unfussy layer to throw on amidst a busy schedule, consider a casual quarter zip. The back also has “Runaway” emblazoned across it, drawing on Karen Walker’s enduring symbol.

A tidy utilitarian option. This heavy hoodie is neatly cropped and features roomy pockets. It’s also available in a lighter grey.

Streetwear brand Checks often plays with unexpected prints and cheeky text. This zip-up hoodie plays with bedazzling, for a touch of Y2K nostalgia.

A slim-fit sweater is a clever addition for sporty styling, contrasting technical textures with something more lush.

Showcase your love of the game with this track jacket. Which game? Any! The back of the jacket is simply adorned with “Sports”. There’s also a technical jacket included in their current range that will make a lighter addition to errand ensembles.

More seasonal picks

From footwear to essentials for your home.

Stomp Through Wintry Weather In These Sturdy Ankle Boots. This collection of footwear, available to shop now, will deliver.

From Rugby Jerseys To Hand-Knit Bonnets: Fresh Takes For Your Autumn Wardrobe. 9 chic ways to reinvent your wardrobe for the new season.

Need A Fresh Mug? These 10 Cups Are Anything But Dull. Whether it’s herbal tea or freshly brewed coffee, a beautiful mug can be an inspiring way to get through your day.