From rugby jerseys to handmade knitwear, what to wear and invest in as the temperatures cool requires some thoughtful consideration.

Whether you’re in the market for a decent blazer or a new dress that segues between work and after five events with ease, the change in weather will always prompt our desire to invest in clothes that look and feel good. As contributing fashion stylist Chloe Hill expertly showcases in collaboration with the rising new face and Te Papaioea (Palmerston North) native Mollie Gardiner, cooler days don’t mean you need to skimp on colour.

It’s what we have come to love and expect from the seasoned stylist who uses colour in the most interesting way – whatever the season.

Whether it’s a primary hue matched with the unexpected pairing of a subdued neutral or the clashing of kaleidoscopic prints, Chloe reminds us of the joy in experimenting with wardrobe classics and making these work for our tastes and style.

Autumn is also a great season to invest in and experiment with a range of locally made accessories, like the plush knit bonnet from Crochet Bae. Founder Aorangi Kora’s distinctive pieces became visible during a pivotal moment in our local history. Her Tino rangatiratanga flag jumpers united protesters during the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti last year.

Length is also important this time of year, so consider the versatility of a mid-length dress or a coat that skims the shins. Added comfort and support for unpredictable weather patterns are essential. One crucial piece of advice here is tailoring – invest in someone who can help hem your pieces to the correct length. It goes a long way in looking pulled together without much effort.

To help inspire a new season of dressing, Chloe enlisted Mollie (Ngāti Kahungunu), a fresh name to the local New Zealand modelling scene. Mollie is already generating buzz, signed with international placement agency The Scouted, who count New Zealand models Kahu Skudder, Evie Ashby, Huia Herbert and Versace model Noah Tumataroa on its roster of talent. With a Harper’s Bazaar editorial under her belt, Mollie is already following in the footsteps of New Zealand models who call Australia home, moving to Gadigal Land (Sydney) from Te Whanganui-A-Tara (Wellington).

Photo / Hameed Akinwande and Richmond Kobla Dido, Hakd Studios

In Addition

Accessories make an outfit.

Seasonal accessories offer an easy gateway to updating your wardrobe for the cooler months and Chloe has fun with a range of irreverent accessories that add plenty of personality to an outfit otherwise made up of simple basics. Mollie wears Crochet Bae bonnet $180. Wixii ribbed silk top $245 and wool cardigan $425. Prada skirt POA. Mejuri Herringbone Chain Necklace from $330. Bottega Veneta bag POA. Ring POA from Webb’s. Acler mules $419.

Photo / Hameed Akinwande and Richmond Kobla Dido, Hakd Studios

Line Work

The thing with stripes is they will never date.

Preppy stripes are a wardrobe staple that works for various shapes and sizes. From pinstripes to Bretton stripes, the clash of this Bottega Veneta stripe combo is an easy way to take something tried and true – but turn it completely on its head. Bottega Veneta shoes. Vintage necklace from Webb’s POA.

Photo / Hameed Akinwande and Richmond Kobla Dido, Hakd Studios

In the Trenches

This utilitarian classic is an investment.

When you consider the hallmarks of a classic wardrobe, a Burberry trench coat is one of those pieces that will forever have an impact for its versatility and ability to be worn all-year-round. Perfect for our temperamental weather patterns, a good trench is one of those garments to treasure now and pass down through the generations. Burberry shirt, trousers and mules, POA.

Photo / Hameed Akinwande and Richmond Kobla Dido, Hakd Studios

Dance Stamina

When the world gets you down, don’t skimp on glamour.

There’s always room for experimentation and fun. That’s part of the joy of fashion. This season, leave some room in your wardrobe for something that you can at least dance in. And there’s no such thing as saving special clothes for special occasions – every day should be treated with reverence. Mollie wears Adrion Atelier blazer $1350. Wynn Hamlyn red dress $595. Bottega Veneta shoes POA.

Photo / Hameed Akinwande and Richmond Kobla Dido, Hakd Studios

Days Like These

Coats can have a personality too.

Climate change has done much to alter the way we think about what to buy and wear from autumn to winter, and while the need for thick and heavy coats have gradually declined in recent years, there’s always room for one statement coat with a sense of occasion. In a sea of safe beige and black coats, opt for one with a point of difference, perhaps an interesting trim or embellishment. Sometimes it’s all that’s required to elevate an outfit all hours of the day. Mollie wears Twenty-seven names blouse $550. Gloria dress $420. Alemais embroidered coat $985. Cartier Trinity handle bag in calfskin red, POA. Cartier white gold love bracelet POA. Cartier white gold love ring POA. Gucci ballerina flats $1600.

Photo / Hameed Akinwande and Richmond Kobla Dido, Hakd Studios

Clean Living

Because minimalism doesn’t necessarily mean boring.

The asymmetry of this dress is a nod to thoughtful, architectural design that nods to one of Gucci’s greatest archival collection from Tom Ford during the early 90s. Because when you look back at the canon of minimalism in fashion over the years, a clean-cut 90s aesthetic is an easy fallback when you need something simple but impactful. Mollie wears Gucci dress $5550 and her own pounamu, gifted from her māmā.

Photo / Hameed Akinwande and Richmond Kobla Dido, Hakd Studios

Sport & Leisure

Retro sportswear will never die.

Kowtow head designer Dayne Johnston’s debut collection has arrived for the season and features much of what we’ve come to love about his signature design language, with respect to New Zealand’s cultural values and wardrobe pieces that feel familiar – like the classic Lineup Jersey $159, a quintessentially Kiwi staple reimagined in fresh organic cotton and an unexpected colourway. Wynn Hamlyn skirt $495. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $450. Vintage brooch (worn on collar) from Hunters & Collectors, POA. Ohti socks from Sullys $22. Bottega Veneta shoes POA.

Photo / Hameed Akinwande and Richmond Kobla Dido, Hakd Studios

Plaid Party

Harness the power of punkish plaids. Pearl choker optional.

The anarchy of plaid print is another seasonal print favourite worth investing in. But always with a sense of irreverence, whether it’s one of the many skew-whiff plaid pieces from Nom*D or of course the queen of tartan, Vivienne Westwood, whose jewellery retrospective at Te Papa Museum is worth checking out now. Bottega Veneta top, skirt and shoes POA. Vintage necklace from Webb’s POA.

Photo / Hameed Akinwande and Richmond Kobla Dido, Hakd Studios

Wild West

Elevated yee-haw style.

From Beyonce’s album of the year Cowboy Carter to the ongoing influence of Western motifs and in fashion (Willy Chavarria, Louis Vuitton), stars, stripes and yee-haw embellishments continue to inspire designers looking to tap into the subculture’s unapologetic love of glamour. Prada jumper and skirt POA. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $450.

