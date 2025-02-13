It’s time to dress for the job you want.

If you’re looking to stand out in a competitive job market, sometimes it’s small details like what font you use on your CV, how you smell, or the way you deal with nerves under pressure. They’re all small indications for prospective employers on whether or not they should hire you.

Of course, you might have shining work experience credentials and a winning personality, but when it comes to nailing a job interview in that first initial meeting, doing so in an ensemble that leaves you feeling calm and collected can provide you with the support you need to get through it.

Prospective employers from all industries, whether it’s a corporate role or something more creative will note a candidate’s cleanliness. Clean, pressed clothes that look fresh are one failsafe way to dress for the job you want but are also a marker of respect for those around you.

It’s also about the balance – jewellery and accessories should be kept to a minimum, but still offer people a sense of your personality.

Different organisations offer unique codes of conduct when it comes to expectations around dress, so if you’re able to do some research on the environment or culture of your prospective workplace that’s a great start.

Below, we offer some guidance and suggestions on pieces you can invest in for a winning first job interview look and how to style them for maximum impact.

The professional midi-dress with personality

Length is important – not too short, not too long, a mid-length that skims the shins is an easy way to feel pulled together.

Workwear dresses are a dime a dozen, but finding the right one for a first job interview requires some tact. A subtle and unobtrusive print can be an easy way to showcase some personality, and layered underneath a smart, classic blazer can be the perfect outfit formula. Whether it’s with an equally smart pair of heels or loafers, or perhaps a pair of boots as the temperatures cool, a mid-length dress with sleeves is a strong investment. Consider one with a clean-cut neckline. Avoid anything too gaudy or bright. Subdued and complementary colours are a great way to ensure there’s some restraint to your chosen dress, so the focus is entirely on what you have to say. Avoid anything sheer, but if a dress requires a slip, make sure your two necklines are complementary. – Dan Ahwa

Put on your “I-mean-business” trousers

Find ease and security with a pair of unfussy, wear-forever trousers.

If in doubt, reach for a well-cut pair of pants. Consider them your building block – they provide an indisputably professional base for the rest of your ensemble. Whether you choose a button-up, don a shirt with bolder embellishments or need to add a jacket, simple trousers will ground your choice with ease and confidence. While they don’t necessarily have to be rendered in black, grey and blue, these understated colours naturally lend themselves to repeat wears. However, if you choose brighter shades on an everyday basis, find a shade that feels neutral to you. As for finding a silhouette that feels personal, pay attention to your existing proportional preferences. If you gravitate towards breezier, looser silhouettes on top, a more tailored pair will do nicely. If you enjoy more structure or tighter tops, a wide-leg trouser will be a comfortable, relaxing addition. – Madeleine Crutchley

Pieces that are true to you

This isn’t a 60-minute corporate cosplay situation.

By nature, job interviews are situations of scrutiny. We reassure ourselves when fretting about what to wear to a wedding or party that no one pays as much attention to us as we think – not true when in front of a selection panel. To convey easy confidence I encourage you to wear an elevated version of the type of outfit you’d typically wear. Not only will you (hopefully) feel like yourself and be able to focus on putting your best foot forward, but you rule out any prospect of corporate catfishing by setting an unsustainable dressing precedent.

This was essentially my sartorial strategy when interviewing for Viva last July – sticking to a dressy version of the staple silhouettes I wear like a uniform: black business socks tucked into a pair of Dr Marten loafers or ballet flats, my middle flanked by an A-line skirt and on top a striped business shirt, or either a cotton or knit T-shirt tucked under an oversized blazer or boxy jacket. – Tyson Beckett

Shirts to wear with plain black trousers or classic skirts

A crisp cotton business shirt is a respectful choice of garment that works for a range of bodies.

A professional shortcut for any gender is of course the pairing of a good shirt with a good pair of trousers or a smart skirt. If in doubt about the colour of your bottoms, black is a safe bet, allowing the shirt to be the focal base of an interview look. Opt for shirts with good collars, preferably sharp and not rounded. For men, white can be a safe option of course, but there’s a slickness to pale blue that works well for any job interview. Small details like a contrast top-stitch colour or small embroidery is another subtle way to signal to potential employers that you have a creative brain too, which is great for problem-solving and inspiring people around you. – DA

Easy alternatives to collars and pinstripes

If you gravitate to more relaxed silhouettes, you can still cater to your comforts.

If a button-up shirt feels too stuffy for the time of year, or doesn’t quite represent the style you don on an everyday basis, you might consider a smart shirt or blouse instead. Find interest in subversive structure (think pleats, ruching and folds), interesting textures (knits and satins) or louder colours and patterns (dealer’s choice). You could also consider the ultimate corporate cheat code if you want to dress up your casual wear: adding a black blazer over the top. Keep this in the back pocket if you ever find yourself running very late – it has saved me many a time. The layer creates a neat shape, so it’s an especially good trick if you’re choosing something flowy or want to balance a bright pattern. – Madeleine Crutchley

Accessories that signal your values

Diversity and discernment, displayed in the details.

In the realm of restrictive dress codes accessories are an acceptable loophole – worn for portraying personality, in a professional setting. Adornments can serve a greater purpose than a pair of ‘funky’ socks lying in wait underneath the suit of a work-hard, play-hard type. Finishing touches can be a way to signal cultural or queer identities for example. In an interview setting a well-chosen watch, bracelet, signet ring, earring stack or even a hyped handbag maybe all you need to inject a hint of subtle subversion – whether you’re doing it to be picked up on or just to stay true to you. That’s not to say anything goes. Avoid anything overly fussy; the temptation of anxious fidgeting can draw the attention of decision-makers away from what you have to say. – TB

Your shoes can say a lot about you

A winning interview can also be aided by the right choice of footwear.

You want to be able to walk in confidently into a room where you’re petitioning people to hire you – so if you can’t walk in your shoes, ditch them. Keep them clean. For leathers, invest in decent leather polish. Avoid the distracting high shine of ultra patent leather or unnecessary trims. However, depending on the role, you don’t have to be a total square about it. Personality can extend to shoes within reason. But if in doubt, stay grounded in shoes that won’t have you grimacing in pain. – DA

