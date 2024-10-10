Sock choice matters. These options make a brilliant, black base.

You tell a lot about a person from their socks.

Does this human prioritise efficiency above all else, favouring bulk packs of tube socks labelled for each day of the week?

Within a regimented corporate environment, do they signal their vibrant personality to the passing world via a fleeting flash of a quirky sock?

Did they watch one Netflix documentary on athletic performance and now espouse the superiority of toe socks?

Are they the type of societal norm-eschewing free spirit who averts their eyes and plunges their hand into the sock drawer claw-machine style, donning whichever two non-matching feet coverings are plucked from the lottery? Even a claim to not give such a clothing choice brain space is a value statement.

While there’s a time and a place for distinctive patterned hosiery, for day-to-day it’s hard to walk past the ease of a pair of classic black socks. Few other garments sartorially unite solicitors in St Mary’s Bay with sharemilkers in Stratford. Timeless and rugged, there is a sense of endurance threaded through in the loom of each pair. Like the childhood camp song says, “They never get dirty, the longer you wear them the stronger they get.”

But even this straightforward silhouette is laden with design idiosyncrasies. Options on material, length, ribbing, decoration and price point can make picking a perfect pair as overwhelming as a Subway sandwich bar.

If you like your socks plain, read on. Just ahead, a selection of underfoot options that have your everyday basic needs covered, in succinct style and supreme comfort.

Designed for prolonged ambient wear as well as bursts of sweaty exertion, these finely ribbed socks have reinforced wear points (heels and toes), meaning they’ll last the distance with you. A gently cushioned design has a reduced carbon footprint as well- these pull-ons are made with 30% recycled nylon and 33% tree material (Tencel™ Lyocell).

These mid-calf socks are knit from Egyptian Filoscozia cotton, characterised by long, soft and glossy threads that feel gentle to the touch. Subtle texture contrasts between the ribbed foot and wide banded hem showcase the brilliance of this cotton. Quiet luxury in sock form.

Barkers have been outfitting New Zealand lads since 1972, so they’ve had time to sort out their sock situation. If you’re after a no-nonsense cotton blend option to supplement your day-to-day rotation, it’s difficult to look past the price point of these hard-wearing business socks.

It doesn’t get much more classic than the Gold Tops that probably fill your father’s sock drawer and have for decades. These sit on the thicker end of the sock spectrum but given they’re generally worn under dressier and more rigid shoes, a little padding doesn’t go awry.

An everyday essential fabricated here in Aotearoa, these thin but warm Swanndri socks have a jacquard logo stitched into the toe to help you identify a matching pair easily, but peeking out of shoes they’ll remain nondescript.

Combining 80% organic cotton with 15% spandex and 5% nylon for elasticity, these softies have an 11cm rise, meaning they come up short - in length only- finishing on the lower calf. Winning proportions for the more vertically challenged.

Produced in Brianza, just outside of Milan, since 1947, Marcoliani are among the most hallowed sock-makers in the world, specialising in an Italian brand of casual luxury. These calf-length merino blend socks are a go-to for special, black-tie occasions or formal business settings where top-to-toe details matter.

While they specialise in active styles, much of the rugged engineering Icebreaker have invested into their outdoorsy garments prove beneficial in everyday, high-friction garments as well. Take their fine-gauge crew socks, which are made from the same merino that lends moisture management and temperature regulation to their hiking gear. Underfoot (and around your digits) it repels clamminess and actively resists pong by absorbing odour molecules into its weft.

Also referred to as pearled cotton, mercerised cotton has been treated in an alkaline solution that swells the fibres to make them resistant to stress and also imparts a lustrous appearance on the yarn in the process. Often lighter in weight as well, these polished and durable threads are a great option for making slimline professional socks. In a practical pack of three, these Cos socks are pleasingly devoid of detailing, save for a ribbed ankle band that helps hold them up.

Refuse to have your jazzy personality reined in by a restrictive boardroom dress code? These dress socks from Working Style are detailed with a classy pattern of subtle diamonds. The “if you know you know” of tonal hosiery.

They may not be the dressiest socks, but this affordable option from Cotton On has a straightforward nature that at a pinch could walk the dressy-casual line. A ribbed cuff ensures you won’t catch these classic beauties bunching, either.

For a closer fit, consider this charming, semi-sheer ankle style from French leggings line Philippe Matigon. Understated and elegant these offer the snugness of a stocking, but with the bonus of the warmth of cashmere.

Norsewear x Williams Hospitality Sock, $22

What unites outdoors accessory company Norsewear and the team at Auckland’s Williams Eatery? Be it for work or play, they spend a mind-boggling amount of time on their feet. These fine-gauge merino socks - a collaboration between the two - have been thoroughly road-tested on busy cafe floors and are marketed as being designed to have “the resilience of owning a hospitality spot in 2024 and the softness of a freshly baked Egg and Cheese bun.”

