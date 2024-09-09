A new spring mood is in the air with these divine pieces.

A welcome change in weather isn’t the only joy that comes with spring’s arrival.

After a season luxuriating in cosy knits and lovely long trousers, a fresh crop of lighter fashion is here to enjoy. From floaty shirtdresses to breezy totes, below you’ll find 40 spring staples we can’t wait to wear.

A GREAT DRESS

Versatile styling options are designed into the fabrication of this silk and linen chiffon dress. Tie it in a wrap front style, as pictured here, or reverse it and the back becomes a boat neck front. The luxurious fabric means it makes a great dressing gown on indulgent mornings around the house as well.

The sheer fabric of this floaty floral print shirtdress cascades beautifully around the body in a classic silhouette that breezily meets the demands of both office and social life.

A vintage print that draws on the nostalgic charm of haberdashery stores combines with strategically placed angled tucks at the waist in this cleverly bias-cut design to create timelessly tailored sophistication.

The close-fitting square neckline, fixed waist tie and puffed Juliet sleeves provide some beautiful structure to this easy-wearing dress that gives way to an ankle-grazing A-line skirt. Add some smart sandals, a market bag and sunglasses and you’re good to go.

This 100% cotton number from Zambesi provides the ease of wear of an oversized shirt, but is elevated with invaluable small design details like the subtly curved hem, half-placket button closure and jauntily pointed collar.

THE PERFECT TOP

By switching the pattern of this striped Japanese cotton shirt near the point where the loose round sleeves end, and including a fine drawstring for definition, Gregory has created a supremely comfortable garment that sits just this side of being too relaxed.

Gathered shoulders add a sculptural volume to this wrap top from Harris Tapper, but an elasticated waist means you’ll still have ease of movement, which becomes all the more important as temperatures rise.

This painterly piece from Rory William Docherty in a ‘Wilting Meadow’ print is made from superfine Japanese cotton, with the designer’s signature multi ties at the front and voluminous drop sleeves.

Sheer and languid, Paris Georgia’s 100% silk shirt in Iris Blue is buttoned low with elongated sleeves and a split cuff. Pair it with a colourful silk skirt for a chic spring look.

Cos does basics oh so well, and this oversized wrap shirt in a sweet shade of pink has loads of details to love, like an asymmetric placket and waist tie that creates subtle ruching at the back.

Made from extremely soft rayon jersey, this nifty doubled-over bodice top can be worn as a classic cowl with both sides up, drop the sleeveless side down to create a waterfall style, or drop both down for an off-the-shoulder style.

A SWEET SKIRT

A tangle of energetic lapis lace overlays breathable nude mesh in this fresh drawcord skirt designed to sit high on the hips.

The asymmetric front split and the warm chestnut shade make this 100% leather skirt open to multiple styling approaches. Pair with knee-high boots, heels or sneakers.

A chopped and screwed interpretation of a denim classic. At the top end, Bassike’s deconstructed denim skirt sits low on the waist and at the other end a raw hem grazes the knees. In between you’ll find a straightforward A-line shape contrasted with a Rubik’s cube of pocket detailing and playfully puzzled patterning.

Sauntering is the name of the game with this high-octane, long-line leather skirt.

Flouncy, full and feminine, the light in weight but heavy in texture crinkled fabric of this Oosterom skirt offers a modern alternative to the tutu, ample in volume and versatility.

THE FOOLPROOF JACKET

The grey sage shade of this softly tailored trench is just one way St Agni has put its modern minimalist spin on this most classic of coats. Pair with the matching slouchy yet elevated wide-leg trousers for a fresh and weather-proof twist on a suited set.

Get in quick - only a handful of these nostalgic jacquard jackets were made, carefully but simply cut from deadstock tapestry bemberg.

Loclaire jacket, $1100, from Simon James

A muted, collarless version of your classic black blazer, there are multiple ways to show off this beautifully constructed jacket. Try it buttoned right the way up and admire the boxy, androgynous outline, or add shape by cinching the waist in sharply with the belt. For relaxed occasions wear it kimono-style - open with the shawl lapel turned back. The fluted sleeves can be fastened at the wrist.

The marled cream wool of this bomber jacket is both warm and sophisticated but the drop shoulder and elasticated hemming leans into the fast and sporty origin of the style. Short but fully lined, the style is particularly adept to trans-seasonal dressing - easily thrown over long, light skirts or baggy jeans.

This soft and refined cotton knee-length car coat fits loosely over the body so you can layer over knitwear in the cooler months or simply throw on over a T-shirt in sunnier periods.

STAND OUT TROUSERS

Sydney-based Em On Holiday’s custom Leopard Hibiscus jacquard fabric features in a trench coat, mini dress, puff tote bag and these standout tailored trousers with a mid-rise and zip fly with hook closure. Go all out and pair them with the matching coat, or try them with a crisp white T-shirt and some ballet flats (keep scrolling for inspiration on shoes).

These bright orange Fisherman Trousers from Australian brand Toast will take you everywhere, made from a light 100% cotton poplin with wide, slightly cropped legs and deep side pockets for stashing your lip balm.

Country Road’s relaxed fit Palazzo Pleat Pants benefit from a languid drape with pleat detailing at the waist. Made from bamboo viscose, they’re breezy and soft yet structured enough for the office. Available in this pistachio shade, as well as light grey and black.

Far and away the most trending silhouette in the denim world right now, barrel leg jeans are the style for spring. Ruby’s white denim version sits mid-waist and has panel detailing that curves away to the side seam, exaggerating their rounded shape. Also available in blue and black.

A woollen reworking of cargo trousers, folded over curved pockets and a slimline ribbon waistline modernise these wide-leg slacks. Pair with a matching blazer for a sharp safari suit, balance with a prim, close-cropped cardigan to contrast or, later in the season, a skin-baring slimline tank or crop top.

A SEASONAL SET

Go for a double denim moment with Marle’s Rafferty jacket in heritage blue, with its elongated length and detachable waist belt, paired with the Relaxed jeans - a loose, straight, full-leg style in the same shade of blue.

Without a collar, this cropped jacket calls to mind matching sets of the ‘50s and ‘60s, but the matching high-rise pleated trousers could be pulled from Bianca Jagger’s wardrobe in the 1970s. Regardless of the inspirational origins, both have a laid-back charm well-suited to life in 2024.

For a breezy approach to spring suiting, try Kate Sylvester’s Tamara jacket and Robyn shorts. The button-through jacket is darted through the front and back for a fitted silhouette and trimmed with two mock flap pockets, while the effortless knee-length shorts are balanced by a fixed waistband, side angle pockets and pleats.

These workwear-inspired separates are cut in hardwearing, heavyweight organic cotton denim in a verdant green shade similar to new-season shoots. Boxy and rigid to start with, they’ll soften and age beautifully with wear.

Laing’s Boston blazer in rose is designed to be soft, slouchy and oversized. If you prefer a more tailored look, opt for a size down. The matching Simone trousers have a relaxed fit through the leg and sit low on the waist, rendered in the same spring-friendly rose pink.

A BAG REFRESH

A new arrival at The Bali Tailor, the Stella Fringe Bag is rendered in lime green suede with exaggerated fringing and U-shaped strap. Handmade in Bali, The Bali Tailor has stores in Seminyak and Canggu and a showroom in Sydney.

The Matilda bag is a Saben staple that’s been “blown up” this season with puffy, cushioned leather in a woven pattern and the addition of a shoulder strap. Available in black and this bright blue ‘Wave’ colour.

The Everyday Bag XL is a beautiful oversized style that fits all your essentials, including your laptop. Made from 100% leather and available in three colours, including this Milk Pebbled Leather, this bag is just as suitable for the office as it is for the weekend.

The Ariah Tote Mesh bag in Apple Leather from London-based brand Rejina Pyo combines mesh and a goat leather grid pattern with delicate leather straps. While it’s big enough to carry all your necessities, they’re all going to be on show, so edit wisely.

Made for those exciting first sunset drinks of the season, this glittery bucket bag draws together to hold everything you need to tote with you for whatever the night may hold.

FUN FOOTWEAR

London-based brand Wales Bonner aims to infuse European heritage with an “Afro Atlantic spirit”. These luxury Mary Jane ballerinas are made from snakeskin-printed leather and festooned with a crystal buckle.

So cute, so cosy - the Rhys Pump from Camilla & Marc is crafted from brushed mohair and has a unique angled heel and pointed toe. Available in this Ice Blue shade or white polieteleno.

Ballet flats aren’t going anywhere this spring and Mi Piaci’s offering is a black mesh style with a sweet strap and silver buckle that works with everything from tailored trousers to a floral print dress.

A new colourway for Deadly Ponies’ Caballo mule, this textured Cheetah Velvet features a cushy, animal print velvet upper and curved wedge heel.

Stine Goya’s ballet flats have a slightly square toe, a removable ankle strap and rounded silver studs embellishing 100% black leather. Yes please.

