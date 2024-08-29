Barrel jeans, wide-legs and baggy basics to see you through the change of season and year.

Jeans. The clothing item almost everyone wears but no one has the same opinion on regarding what makes a good pair.

Though they’re one of the most timeless clothing items, jeans are just as susceptible to trend fluctuations as any other garment. Variations in body shape and personal preferences mean that one person’s perfect pair will be someone else’s denim disaster.

Enter our guide to 2024′s trending jean styles - from blown-up proportions, to straight shooters, we break down four denim trends most prevalent on runways and in shops this season.

Opting for recycled or organic cotton minimises the environmental impact of whichever denim style takes your fancy. Air them out between wears wherever possible, to cut down on the water waste created through excessive washing.

Baggy

A more youthful and dialled-up version of straight-leg jeans, baggy jeans are a style synonym for relaxed and comfortable cool. With an undone and roomy nature, baggy denim lends any look a Y2K twist..

Sharing an easy-wearing nature with their wide-legged counterparts, they will similarly slot seamlessly into your daily rotation, their difference being that their hems softly drape to pool around the ankle.

When it comes to styling, their distinctive silhouette doesn’t limit ways of wear. Distressed pairs are a natural bedfellow for cowboy boots and leather jackets, or go north of the border for a double denim Canadian Tuxedo. On spring’s rainy days keep it streamlined by layering a trench coat over the top and when the sun is out try a preppy pairing with a popped collared shirt.

From left

Assembly Label do relaxed denim particularly well. Their Boyfriend Jeans, $145, available in three easy-wearing shades, embrace a slackened fit that sits somewhere between mid-rise and low-slung. With a floor-skimming length, they can be styled cuffed or undone for added versatility. For a similar feel with a more 90s take on baggy jeans, try Anine Bing’s Hugh Jeans, $460, that come detailed with vintage-inspired grinding and whiskering.

For year-round appeal consider a cream pair such as Rag and Bone’s Featherweight Sofie Jeans, $499. While crisp white denim sartorially signals high summer, a buttery ecru shade eases between seasons.

For a baggy fit that doesn’t sacrifice sophistication look no further than Agolde’s Low Slung Baggy jeans, $449. Their upsized fit sits low on the hips with a directional, baggy straight leg that delivers both comfort and style.

The relaxed leg profile of A Brand’s 95 Baggy, $149, plays against a snugger fit at the waist and seat, for a well-balanced pair of pants you can move in with confidence. Proof that baggy jeans don’t need to be loose all over.

Barrel

Far and away the most trending silhouette in the denim world right now, barrel-leg jeans are set to be the style for spring. Their sculptural shape and quirky allure has seen versions of the style take pride of place on runways of brands such as Alaïa and instantly sell out when included in Sienna Miller’s recent M&S collection.

Also called horseshoe or balloon leg jeans, this style is characterised by their notably tapered legs that flare fluidly to the knees, before curving back in. Barrel jeans are akin to a denim mullet - combining voluminous legs with a neatly tapered ankle and most frequently a higher-rise waistband.

There is, admittedly, a lot going on here. Whether cropped or floor length, an exaggerated leg is a statement in itself, so you can keep the rest of your look relatively low-profile. This arched style works just as well with a slim tank top as it does with a roomy cotton shirt or heavier knit: just keep the waistband tucked in to show off the full arc of the leg.

Another benefit of the concave hemline is the versatility it provides shoe-wise. Barrel jeans work as seamlessly with slim pointed heels and flats as they do with sneakers and loafers. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

From left

Citizens of Humanity were early adopters of the barrel silhouette. Many credit their Horseshoe jeans, $565, with popularising the style with high-street shoppers. The softly frayed hems on this longline version amplify the relaxed intention of the style.

The unique curve of Nili Lotan’s Shon Jeans, $798, is achieved through strategically placed pleats at the inner knee, which aid the subtle ballooning. A 2% stretch lends a teensy bit of movement to the fabric to counteract any restriction brought about when the cut folds back on itself.

There aren’t a lot of bells or whistles on Agolde’s Balloon Jean, $529, making them a great entry-level barrel-leg jean. Instead, a beautifully simple architectural cut gets pride of place, letting you really appreciate the drama of this high-rise silhouette.

Think of Moochi’s Furthered Jean, $330, like denim trackpants. The cocoon curve starts lower on this style, and shaping starts through the calf seam so the curve isn’t as exaggerated. These are great for off-duty looks.

Wide

If their popularity is to be believed, wide legs = wide appeal. Wide-leg jeans have become a wardrobe staple for many, in no small part because of their versatile ability to flatter a wide array of body types. They do this by playing with proportions. On hourglass and pear frames, this dramatic pitch accentuates curves and helps add balance while highlighting waistlines. Wide-leg jeans flare from the hips, so mid-rise cuts are great for giving the illusion of elongated legs on shorter statures.

Low-slung, wide cuts are more adept to relaxed situations. Pair with slim sandals to counteract the weight of the denim, or let a fun pair of sneakers peek out beneath a puddle of fabric. Styles that are more cropped pair well with chunkier footwear such as clogs or brogues.

A dark wash naturally feels and looks more sophisticated making it a good fit to pair with more structured garments like blazers for your working week and also transitioning well into after-work plans. Bright block colours really pop against moody and modern indigo washes, so while there’s still a chill in the air, consider tucking a soft bright knit into a dark-washed wide-leg pair.

Regardless of the length or wash you choose for this airy fit, look for a pair with a non-stretch finish — they’ll hold the line of the leg better.

From left

Glasson’s Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans, $60, will appeal to people blessed in the height department who want a pair of pants that go the distance. One online reviewer testified; “I’m almost 6ft and they just about touch the ground,” and another advising they are the “perfect length for someone with longer legs.” While cut in baggy street style influenced proportions that puddle around the feet, these are mid-rise so sit naturally under your belly button. If you want a more low slung, hip-flashing fit consider going up a size.

If you want a cut that sits close to the hips and waist reach for Marle’s Wide Leg Jeans, $280. Their version of the wide silhouette has a firm fit which slouches subtly from the hip to the ankle. Heritage Blue is the latest addition to their colour range: a classic mid-hue denim blue that matches the longevity of style. They play nicely with oversized tops on relaxed days and equally well with closer cuts for dressier occasions.

Kowtow’s best-selling Sailor Jeans, $289, have a fuller angled shape through the hip and leg creating a more generously exaggerated silhouette. They are designed to sit high on the hip and are made with heavyweight cotton that will relax with wear.

Patch pockets with visible topstitching detail and a subtly frayed bottom hem add to the intrigue of classic A-line cut Zara’s Marine Jeans, $86. Finish the look with more aquatic styling, by pairing with fisherman sandals and a lightweight tucked-in blouse that mimics a fishing net.

Straight

For ease of styling you can’t go past a pair of straight-leg jeans. The defining characteristics are plain to read — this style has legs that are cut completely straight, falling in line from the hip to the ankle. The width of the cut can vary — spanning the narrow to wide chasm — but where a slim-fit pair of jeans will taper in towards the bottom to touch the calves, a straight cut maintains an effortless drape.

A building block for many timeless outfits straight-leg jeans are one of the most trend-resistant denim stylesaround,but many versions on the market have design elements that reflect the cut’s popularity in the 1990s.

Worn washes imbue an easy-wearing vintage appeal that stands the test of time. For casualness, play it straight and loose with the classic shape in a light, breezy wash. Darker washes and tweaked cuts that are slightly fitted and caress the hip, before falling loose but not too loosely, are a go-to for relaxed minimalists who still want some decorum.

From left

Penny Sage’s Dreyfus Jeans, $375, are fabricated in Aotearoa in a soft denim that is contrasted beautifully by the formal-edged dark blue wash. Cut straight at the front. they have a high waist and are fitted at the back with contrast stitched darts to counteract that weird gapping that can sometimes occur.

Nudie’s Shady Sadie style, $300, leans into the vintage vibes. A marbled indigo wash shows off the twill lines of the rigid denim and a low-waist regular-fit slings ever so slightly below the hip, begging for a band T-shirt to be slipped into the copper trimmed button fly.

For waist definition pull on Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $180, that are flatteringly high-rise — a 14-inch rise delivers maximum cinching and leg lengthening. At the other end, they cut off right at the ankle, showcasing your choice of footwear. Pair with chunky loafers to match the leg width, or playfullyby contrasting with slim ballet flats.

Cut loose and soft, Acne Studios’ 1991 Toj Jeans, $695, bear the hallmarks of the androgynous minimalism the Swedish brand excels in and also defines the decade after which they’re named. Because they’re a unisex style, sizing will run large on women. Acne recommends sizing down by one.

More fashion focused features

Topical trends, designer deep-dives, savvy styling tips and shopping roundups.

Need A Belt Or A DIY Sneaker Upgrade? An Interesting Shoelace Might Help Solve A Sartorial Rut. A styling trick appropriated from the skate community is gaining momentum.

Form An Orderly Line: 12 Sharp Striped Shirts Your Wardrobe Will Love. An everyday staple, the humble striped shirt, gets an upgrade.

Fashion Designer Wynn Crawshaw Wants You To Wear Cardigans With Crochet Rosettes And Enveloping Scarves. In an exclusive shoot by leading New Zealand photographer Derek Henderson, Wynn Crawshaw of Wynn Hamlyn’s latest pre-fall collection captures the designer’s irreverent sensibility.

Juliette Hogan has dressed politicians, Grammy winners and everyday NZ women. What’s next? The lauded designer looks back at 20 years of shaping the way women dress.