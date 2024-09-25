A pinafore dress is ideal for New Zealand’s trans-seasonal weather.

As we get deeper into the most changeable season of the year, getting dressed becomes a more complex equation. There are many more variables to consider.

For every morning commute that resembles a sunny scene from a Disney cartoon, replete with chirpy birdsong, you’ll encounter a return journey that more closely resembles a greyscale nightmare before a scene from an infomercial: howling winds, sideways rain and finger-numbing chills. It’s also the time of the year when our social calendars begin showing signs of life again – making us more aware of all-day outfit choices.

A pinafore dress offers a style solution for even the most muddled of weather or packed schedule.

Culturally, pinafores are synonymous with school uniforms and childrenswear, which may have some fretting they skew too youthful – banish those worries and instead focus on the reason they’re a go-to in that setting. They come in options suited for a variety of body shapes and are easy-wearing, all factors that make them sartorially savvy outside the school gates too.

Fabric choice makes all the difference.

Light linen versions are breathable in the summer heat (and the humidity that often precedes them), but you can easily extend their wear with a slim layer tucked neatly underneath. Seek out versions with button fastenings on the side if you have an eye to tuck in more heavy-duty knits.

The most faithful reiterations will carry design hallmarks that trace a clear line to the garment’s serviceable origins – descended from aprons. In her book The Hundred Dresses: The Most Iconic Styles Of Our Time, Erin McKean defines the pinafore dress (referred to as a jumper dress in North America) as “a sleeveless dress intended to be worn over a blouse, shirt, turtleneck, jersey, or sweater. A jumper may have a bodice with a completely closed back, or it may have a bib front, like a pair of overalls.”

Modern options have evolved away from these narrow parameters. A V-neck cut is less restrictive than a bib front, which will probably have appeal to people with fuller busts. Though straight-falling designs offer maximum ease of wear and a relaxation factor, options with more structure up top rein them in from full sack territory.

Pleats offer playfulness, even if they do as one colleague recently lamented visually conjure netball bibs. That’s not necessarily a fashion foul, sportswear is everywhere for a reason. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Choose wisely, think about how and where you’ll wear it and you’ll reach for your pinafore dress time and time again.

On Duty Options

Made in Tāmaki Makaurau from deadstock Japanese cotton, this dress is beautifully simple, yet far from basic. The wide straps, reinforced neckline and patch pockets share visual cues with aprons but soft gathers on the back and deep, scooped sides hoist it from pure utilitarianism. Unfussy, hardworking and timeless – there’s universal appeal here that earmarks it for repeat wear.

A sleek suiting spin on the pinafore silhouette, this mini-length dress has a deep V-neck at the front and back to show off whatever you choose to wear underneath. Stick to business shirting or swap in something lightweight and silk-like Twenty-seven Names’ Dragon Slayer shirt, $460. A pair of loafers and sheer tights round out a smart, no-nonsense look.

A versatile workwear dress for whatever your work may be, a deep indigo wash elevates this denim construction into the realm of office-appropriate. Buttons on the sides allow for bulkier knitwear to be tucked underneath. Should your workplace have a less formal dress code, Toast also makes a more casual, square-neck version of this dress, akin to a dungaree dress.

Versatility of wear is already a drawcard of the pinafore dress, and this Kilt beauty goes one step further – a reversible pattern offers both a square and round neck wearing option. Made in breezy cotton, worn by itself this shift would likely be too casual for wearing to the office, except for in high summer, but all it takes to bring it up to par HR-wise is the addition of a cropped cardigan or fine-gauge skivvy.

Aside from providing warmth, the black and white herringbone tweed fabric gives this Staud midi a distinct vintage academia appeal, lean into it and pair this with a pair of knee-high boots. The pattern is school uniform adjacent, but the detailing helps it maintain grown-up appeal: the trumpet pleating adds movement, and the scoop neckline feels anything but matronly.

Best For Off Duty

Cut it in bonded satin and embellish with beaded details and hey presto, the pinafore is party-ready. A square set cut, designed to sit off your body, and raw hems provide enough edge to pull this pretty number back from the too-prim territory.

The delicate tie straps of this I Love Ugly minidress put it into cocktail territory. Don’t rule this out if you don’t want a pinny that shows off your pins, the short length and bubble hemline make this a good candidate to try styled over a pair of trousers.

In a nod to the practical workwear that provided design inspiration, this cotton creation has large patch pockets on the front and back, while cream contrast topstitching adds a pinch of playfulness. Designed as a relaxed layering piece, this apron dress is finished with button fastenings on the sides.

A straight fit through to the knee makes this a simple straightforward pleasure, but you’ve still got the option of cinching it in using the D-ring belt for some added shaping.

Untouched World Aoife Pinafore, $399

A clean squared neckline that works with almost every other neckline makes for easy, year-round layering. In winter pop this over a cosy merino piece and then come summer, swap out for a bright white T-shirt or let a lacy bra peek out. Softly textured wool will help regulate your temperature, whatever the weather.

More fashion

Style advice, places to shop, people to know.

Your Endless Pursuit Of The Perfect White T-Shirt Ends Here With These Local Offerings. A wardrobe salve that does all the work for you requires some level of discernment. Dan Ahwa picks the best of the season to be worn now and forever.

Is It Time To Give Your Legs Room In A Pair Of Wide Trousers? The proliferation of wide-leg trousers on the shop floor means there’s a will and way to wear them. Take note.

46 Wardrobe Staples To Usher In Spring, From Coats To Shoes. A new spring mood is in the air with these divine pieces.

Is It Time To Raid Your Grandparents’ Wardrobes? It’s The Era Of A Trad Knit Revival. A convincing case for heritage knitwear makes a renaissance, but why? A mini-tribute to the specific merits of Fair-Isle knits, cable knit jumpers et al.

My Style: For Fashion Designer Julia Fong, Clothes Are Personal. With an approach to fashion that’s practical, clever and unflinchingly committed to slowness, as she relaunches her namesake label, Julia Fong talks about her approach to style and how it’s evolved.

Fans Of Fingers, The World’s Oldest Surviving Contemporary Jewellery Gallery, Share Their Beloved Treasures. The local jewellery collective is an original fashion influencer.