A wardrobe salve that does all the work for you requires some level of discernment. Dan Ahwa picks the best of the season to be worn now and forever.

As we head into spring in a few weeks, one wardrobe palette cleanser that will never get old is a white T-shirt. It’s one of those staples that offers up an endless array of possibilities of outfit formulas, layering ideas and last-minute solutions to trousers and skirts that need something simple on top.

While we shake off some of our subdued layers in the coming weeks, it’s a good time to consider where you’re at with existing white T-shirts. Do they need a refresh? Are there unsightly stains that need help? As new collections start trickling in, it’s a good time to consider the basics you need in your wardrobe to help stave off that desire to buy something new and complicated. Start simple and start with a basic white T-shirt made well.

When it comes to laundry day, here are a few simple rules to make your white T-shirts - and any other all white garment for that matter - last the distance.

Washing a white T-shirt

A few simple yet necessary tips to making your white T-shirt last longer.

Separate

The simplest thing you can do is to separate your white garments from the rest of your laundry and wash them together. A white cotton T-shirt should always be turned inside out.

Treatment

The problem with white clothes is that any stains will always be a visible eye-sore, so it's best to treat them as soon as possible. Start with cold-water blotting if fresh, and then move to a stain remover or a paste made from baking soda and water. Never use hot water on a stain. If the stains are intense, try soaking overnight in a solution of baking soda and water before transferring to the washing machine.

Keep it hot

Use the hottest temperature water that is safest for your T-shirt according to the care label. The hot water does double duty in killing germs and bacteria along with preventing your white garment from fading. For most washing machines, cotton T-shirts are fine on a regular, normal wash setting.

Chemical reaction

Whitening detergents are an ideal accompaniment to your regular laundry detergent or powder. I like to add a fabric softener to my white T-shirt laundry. Follow the instructions of the whitening detergent and only use the recommended amount. While there are the usual suspects on the market like Vanish and Oxi Clean, I’ve recently been using biodegradable and environmentally friendly options such as Global Soap whitening powder, which leave no harmful by-products or residues. Another great alternative is the Earthwise Oxygenated Whitener with lavender and eucalyptus essential oils, a more natural whitener that keeps my T-shirts looking fresh and bright and free from phosphate, nitrate, chlorine and ammonia.

Drying time

I like to air-dry my white T-shirts in sunlight and once dry, throw them in the dryer on low heat for about 30 minutes. Using high heat can over-dry your garments, causing them to go yellow or fade. Again, it pays to read your T-shirts’ care instructions.

Iron

T-shirts look their best when ironed or steamed so make the time to press out those creases. I like to hang mine on a wooden hanger, some may need to fold theirs down - so consider the vertical method of folding a T-shirt inwards then horizontally from the bottom hem for a cleaner fold.

Details

You can always throw a white T-shirt on with jeans of course, but here are three considerations when it comes to investing in a white T-shirt that feels both timeless and current.

Volume: Slouchy, voluminous white T-shirts are a great way to play with proportions. A style trick appropriated from where all good things in fashion and street wear are born, skate culture, a heavy GSM (grams per square meter) white T-shirt is a good starting point to consider. The denser the T-shirt, the more wear you’ll get out of it, and a dense T-shirt also makes a convincing case for a smart T-shirt option that looks professional, which is useful for workwear that leans towards casual.

Neckline: Having a dropping, low-hanging scoop of a neckline is an easy way to look dated. There are several great T-shirt options with well-placed necklines that skim the collarbone, or if you’re feeling a little more experimental, high-neckline T-shirts are great way to combine the appeal of a T-shirt and a simple top. When layered underneath a blazer for example, a higher neckline on a T-shirt looks a lot more polished, which is great when you need to quickly segue between dress codes without any fuss.

Density: The best T-shirts have a decent weight to them, so it feels too flimsy, don’t bother. It won’t serve you or the planet well in the long run. In general, the best GSM for T-shirt is a mid-weight GSM (around 150–180), versatile enough for various temperatures.

The best white T-shirts to shop

A subjective guide to the ones we love the most.

A local brand, a pioneer in sustainable fashion and the most plush white T-shirt you’ll find this season made from 100% organic Fairtrade cotton and plastic-free. What makes this particular option work is the density of the cotton and its perfectly trim sleeves, which makes it just right for layering. Featuring a ribbed crew neck, it’s a comfortable choice that works for various dress codes.

A roomy T-shirt that offers a contemporary shape with its boxy sleeves that skim the elbow, this option from a local newcomer is made from dense cotton that provides the luxurious feel required for an outfit including a simple white T-shirt. This one is ideal for professional wear, styled with a smart pair of trousers and of course, an equally polished blazer.

A personal favourite, this local label has one of the best T-shirts around, using materials that would otherwise be discarded with 50% recycled cotton. The 230 GSM is a drawcard, cut with a shorter and wider fit so that it looks good tucked and untucked. Made from unbleached and undyed cotton.

There’s a point in everyone’s life where all you need is a T-shirt that has some stretch to it. The local favourite has one of the best white T-shirt options on the market right now with its easy semi-fitted option made from 94% viscose and 6% Spandex. A neckline that smartly sits above the collarbone gives this T-shirt option a polished finish that works well layered underneath a shirt - the perfect wardrobe pairing for a new season ahead.

If you’re after minimalist wardrobe essentials made well, Juliette Hogan offers this relaxed T-shirt as the foundation point for her collection of dresses and relaxed suiting. What makes this option ideal is the contemporary subtlety of a dropped shoulder, with a slightly more relaxed neckline that gives it a more languid look that’s perfect for more casual pairing likes a pair of classic blue jeans or a pair of shorts.

For a simple, straight and relaxed fit, the local menswear brand has a perfect T-shirt option with a heavy ribbed collar. Even better, each T-shirt has been pre-washed to avoid excessive shrinkage after purchase. Made in New Zealand.

Dan Ahwa is Viva’s fashion and creative director and a senior premium lifestyle journalist for the New Zealand Herald, specialising in the intersections of style, luxury, art and culture. He is also an award-winning stylist with more than 17 years of experience and is a co-author and co-curator of the book and exhibition Moana Currents: Dressing Aotearoa Now.

