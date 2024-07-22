With so few New Zealand-designed footwear brands on the market, Oya founder Nicola Garvey is here to stake her claim for a niche audience, starting with a collection debut of smart, sensible and chic footwear options ranging from size 42-46.

When surveying the tight edit of three styles from new footwear brand Oya, you quickly realise these are shoes made for women who require both a sense of style and comfort around the clock. Flats, sensible pumps and slides. New Zealand founder Nicola Garvey started the brand as a solution to her own sartorial conundrum of not being able to find nice shoes that fit her properly.

“I’ve struggled to find shoes that fit since I was a young girl. At age eight, I had a family wedding to attend, however, my feet were already adult-size, but those shoes weren’t appropriate,” Garvey recalls. “I still remember the shoes Mum eventually found for me, black leather loafers with a cute tartan detail. As a teenager, it was difficult to find shoes for things like school balls. One year we dyed a nude pair black, and the next year I wore my sneakers.”

The senior communications manager’s side hustle has grown into a passion project that sees the brand outsourcing its production to a small, family owned factory located in Marche, Italy. Connecting with a woman who previously produced Dolce & Gabbana’s footwear collections, Garvey says the design process also started with a tour of a luxury shoe factory outside Milan.

“Throughout my career, it has also been challenging to find appropriate footwear, even while living in big cities like New York, London and Dubai,” says Garvey. “I’ve worked as a television reporter and represented New Zealand at the United Nations, so I’ve needed to look professional while also wanting to reflect my personal style, and the options are limited.”

“I’ve had the idea of developing a footwear brand for many years, but I was inspired to start Oya after seeing friends launch their own brands. To get started, I knew I had to find the right manufacturing partner. I visited factories and met shoemakers in Portugal, Morocco and finally in Italy, where I was fortunate to connect with a small, family owned factory willing to produce shoes for me in the size range I was seeking.”

Working closely with brand specialist Hannah Gordon, the duo has conceived a new shoe brand with a self-assured aesthetic. “The brief was to create a brand that was feminine, elegant and fun, and Hannah’s stunning work really brought it to life,” says Garvey. “One meaning of Oya is a beautiful woman who is intelligent and confident, to me that really encapsulates the brand’s essence and I love the way it sounds, it’s fun and playful.”

"For my designs, it's very much a collaborative process with my team in Italy and I'm very lucky to work with a talented artisan, Renzo, who turns my sketches and design briefs into the shoes of my dreams.

“Renzo and I visited a huge footwear trade show in Milan where we explored various leather, heel and shape options. It was eye-opening to see the size and scale of the international footwear and leather industries.”

Having launched the brand this year, Oya is already making an impact on the local market where size-inclusive shoe brands are few and far between. “The thing I love the most is that after years of yearning for shoes that did not fit me, I’m now able to create my own styles and share them with others. It’s really motivating to be able to help others.”

Consisting of the Layla slides, pointed Ramona flats and the Culford pumps, the three smart styles are a reflection of Garvey’s commitment to slow and steady progression. “In developing the brand, I spoke to a lot of tall women about the challenges of finding shoes and they told me shoe shopping for larger sizes can be boring, stressful and often disappointing. To bring some fun to the collection, I added pops of colour, like the emerald green Culford heel and sailor blue Layla slide.”

“I love the feeling of wearing heels, but standing at over 1.8m tall, personally I don’t like my heels to be too high. The heel on the Culford pump is 5cm, which I think is just right and super comfortable for all-day wear.”

“I want my customers to be able to get a lot of wear out of their Oya shoes, so for the launch collection I designed three styles that are elegant, yet functional and multi-purpose. I’ve worn the Ramona flats to a black tie event, to work in my corporate job, and they look great with jeans too. The Culford pump can be a special occasion shoe or an everyday heel, in the black it’s quite formal, whereas the bright green is more of a statement.”

Dan Ahwa is Viva’s fashion and creative director and a senior premium lifestyle journalist for the New Zealand Herald, specialising in fashion, luxury, arts and culture. He is also an award-winning stylist with more than 17 years of experience, and is a co-author and co-curator of The New Zealand Fashion Museum’s Moana Currents: Dressing Aotearoa Now.

From celebrity trainer Dwayne Rowsell to skate champ Amber Clyde, these sporty names share their go-to sneakers. The best sports shoes are almost always a subjective choice. We asked sprinters, hikers, sports journalists and more active people to share their picks for the best and most supportive sneakers.

