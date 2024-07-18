The best sports shoes are almost always a subjective choice. We asked sprinters, hikers, sports journalists and more active people to share their picks for the best and most supportive sneakers.

We don’t just choose shoes for their function — we opt for ones that make us feel cool and full of pep and power. Below, a small team of sporty people share their picks for the best kicks and reflect on the movements and restful activities that make them feel good.

Carena & Bex West

Co-founders of Clique Fitness

Carena and Bex West of athleisure brand Clique Fitness both report prioritising varied exercise routines. Carena opts for a pair of Asics Gel-Kayano 14, which provide plenty of support.

“I love a solid foundation for my not-so-solid ankles and I find these give me great support from cardio to weight training,” she says.

“In winter I do find myself more drawn to lower-impact exercise as well, and I feel like a slow yoga flow or lunchtime Pilates session at my gym (Next Gen) do wonders for my cortisol levels.”

Bex switches between a couple of pairs, depending on the exercise booked into her schedule.

“I wear Hoka One One sneakers for running and high intensity. I tend to wear a more flat sneaker for weight training — currently I’ve got a pair of New Balance 550s.” Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

At the moment, Bex engages in a few activities to prioritise rest in her routine.

“I enjoy listening to a podcast in the sauna or booking in a hot yin yoga class after work to help me decompress from the day.”

Photo / Ned Brannigan

Robert Bruce

Founder and guide of Got To Get Out

Robert founded Get To Get Out, an outdoor adventure community and social enterprise group, in 2015. The aim was to bring more people into the great outdoors, by creating greater accessibility to those sometimes hard-to-reach environments. Since then, the initiative has hosted almost 850 events (the majority of them free), bringing together adventurers of all sorts of skill levels and abilities.

When he’s out walking, running and moving more casually, Robert reaches for a pair of sneakers from Lowa. He’s drawn to their utilitarian function.

“I like that it’s got good ankle support and grip.”

In recommending investments in outdoor clothing to beginners, Robert summarises the must-haves in a word: “Layers. A base layer, a mid-layer and an outer layer.” Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

But, there are also a few other pieces of gear that Robert highlights: “Gore-Tex tramping boots, a good backpack and a locator beacon — never go anywhere without that.”

For the great outdoors: Lowa Innox Evo GTX, $379

Photo / Alisha Lovrich

Symone Tafuna’i

Track sprinter and social media reporter

Symone Tafuna’i, who spoke to Viva earlier this week about her approach to style on and off the field, has a few sneakers on rotation (being a New Balance ambassador means she’s familiar with a wide range of the athleisure brand’s offerings). Her preference leans towards the shoes with Fresh Foam cushioning.

“The one model I consistently wear is the FuelCell Propel — they’re light and cushioned but also great for fast-tempo workouts.”

To ensure her sneakers fit correctly, Symone trials different pairs during warm-ups: “I can tell from one session if the shoe fits certain training sessions for my regimes.”

Off the track, Symone prioritises rest and recovery through both social time with friends and family and quiet alone time.

“I am a huge reading girl! I am currently on my 45th book of the year and my reading goal challenge is currently 55 books by the end of 2024. So, that’s something I love to do to disassociate from everything.”

Cirrus Tan

Boulderer, rock climber and climbing coach

Cirrus Tan, also known by her Instagram moniker @chicksnchalk, has been climbing since childhood. She would maintain a steely disposition in the face of lofty heights. Throughout her adulthood, she has found so much to love with climbing.

“I love the movement of climbing, and the freeing experience of being alone on the wall. I love how everyone gets to the top of a climb their own way. There is no right or wrong, you find what works best for you and your body. The ongoing challenge mentally and physically is very addicting.”

Generally, climbers will pick a shoe that fits snug to their foot, creating a slight curl at the toe to produce more power. Though, the choice of shoes can vary depending on the type of climbing they’re doing — a long day on the wall outdoors has different demands than higher-grade, technical indoor bouldering. Cirrus looks to a pair of high-performance shoes that cater to several climbing styles.

“OCUN Fury climbing shoes are my go-to all-rounder shoes for climbing and bouldering. They fit my foot shape the best and have good precision.”

Other key pieces of equipment in her kit include a chalk bag (used for both indoor and outdoor climbing), an outdoor bouldering mat, ropes and a sport climbing harness. When she’s picking up other exercises at the gym, which includes weight training to help refine her climbing technique, Cirrus reaches for a few pairs of shoes.

“I like AllBirds sneakers and Adidas sneakers for when I’m training in the gym. They are comfortable and give me enough support for weight training in the gym without being too bulky.”

Dwayne Rowsell

Former Black Stick, trainer and runner

After making a career as a professional athlete (playing in the Black Sticks jersey for our national hockey team) and Studio Box co-founder and trainer, Dwayne has established an uplifting approach to exercise.

“Move for fun and not results. You’ll show up more consistently if exercise isn’t punishment.”

Nowadays, Dwayne balances running with functional fitness and switches his shoes according to the activity.

“When I’m running I’ll be in Hoka Clifton 9s — they’re lightweight and easy on the knees. If I’m taking a functional fitness class I’m in Nike Free Metcons — they’re the best all-around gym shoe!”

For recovery sessions, and to look after his more general wellbeing, Dwanyne incorporates saunas and ice baths into his routines.

“I sometimes read in the sauna which is a relaxing combo! [And do] yoga for mobility and to switch off. Basically, anything low-impact that feels like we’re disconnecting from the world to rest and recover.”

Will Toogood playing golf in Tasmania.

Sports journalist for the New Zealand Herald

“Every former or current athlete will tell you that constant movement is essential for success while you’re young and then keeps you moving longer as you enter your golden years.”

In his work as a sports journalist, Will Toogood has taken on a few lessons from the athletes that have provided him with commentary and insights. In his regular exercise routines, he seeks out the release of movement, but also social connection.

“I’m a big team sports person. I play seven-a-side football and touch, which are both a high-intensity cardio workout and a chance to catch up midweek with mates. As I’ve got older I realised that what really drew me to sports was being part of a team, so any kind of activity where I can get together with a bunch of people and chase a ball around is usually a go for me.

“While on the opposite end of the scale in terms of intensity, the average golfer walks about 11km per round — so I feel if I’m getting that in once a week or couple of weeks that’s a pretty good effort. Also, four hours walking around a beautiful golf course with your friends? Count me in.”

For this encompassing exercise routine, Will looks to the swooshes to get a boost.

“Definitely Air Max Plus TN. They’re incredibly light but still give support in all the right areas. Comfy enough for the gym but still enough support for a jog. In a pure sporting sense, I’d have to go with Nike again, this time with their Mercurial line of football boots.”

His role as a journalist has also taught him the importance of switching off.

“Working in media can often be a 24-hour-a-day job, it’s tough to disengage from the constant news cycle and get away from the screens. I find even something as simple as walking to the supermarket with a few tunes blasting in your ears can be a great dose of fresh air and gets the blood flowing, while not requiring too much effort.”

Photo / Brad Makatoa

Amber Clyde

Skateboarder and founder of Girls Skate NZ

Amber Clyde says she’s rarely spotted out of her large collection of vibrant Vans sneakers, donning lace-up varieties while on her board and choosing slip-ons for long walks.

“They offer the perfect balance between stability and comfort for me when I’m skating.”

For Amber, skateboarding provides a sense of freedom, which has drawn her back again and again.

“I love how creative you can be with it. I love the challenge that it gives, both mentally and physically. I love the feeling of landing a trick you have been spending ages working on. I love how much it has improved my confidence and resilience. I love everything about skateboarding.”

This love for skateboarding led Amber to establish the Girls Skate NZ initiative, which seeks to break down barriers for young women within skateboarding, pass on skills and encourage community connection. She says it’s been a rewarding and wholesome process.

“The most special part has been watching such a beautiful and vibrant community form in front of me. I love watching the girls who attend befriend others and have a sense of belonging and community. I love watching girls push themselves beyond what they think they could do and seeing their confidence grow dramatically.”

More sporty style

From authentic athlete ensembles to Olympic-level fashion.

My Style: Symone Tafuna’i is tactical about fashion. From the track to her job as a reporter, Symone Tafuna’i tells Emma Gleason how clothes can help you compartmentalise your life, connect with family and help with “figuring out who you are as a person”.

Viva Street Style: On World Climbing Day boulderers look to balance function and swagger. As a dexterous and distinctive sports scene celebrated World Climbing Day, award-winning photographer Dean Purcell teamed up with writer Madeleine Crutchley to document the sporty stylings of boulderers in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Dan Ahwa: Is it time to rethink the New Zealand Olympic uniform’s untapped potential? OPINION: Perhaps it’s about time we dressed like we’ve won already.

Winter fashion: How to style sporty separates for the perfect high-low outfit. Don’t succumb to seasonal drab — now’s the time to experiment with the unexpected.