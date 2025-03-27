Spring is the season for florals, but leopard’s appeal? It’s timeless.

Leopard – the unlikely print that unites punks, bogans, Scary Spice, those from old money and the nouveau riche. The spotted pattern simultaneously stands as a style shorthand for wealth, flamboyance, status, hedonism and anarchy.

Think leopard’s domain is kitschy, not classy? Consider that it’s a house code at Dior, used by designer Christian Dior from his very first show and revived with prominence for the autumn/winter 2024 collection.

The endurance of the print and the breadth of its versatility are maybe most clear off the runway and in the streets. Leopard is enmeshed in lifestyles that reach from the Zulu people in Southern Africa to thrill seekers on the Las Vegas strip. Most fashion is cyclical, but leopard has enjoyed a particularly fierce resurgence in the past few years, spotted on trending fashion items like Adidas Sambas, ballet flats and head scarves. When global fashion brand H&M launched its AW’25 collection into its fashion empire of more than 3800 stores, pop star Charli xcx led the accompanying campaign, wrapped up in a $129 faux fur leopard print coat.

While other animal prints are enjoying their time in the sartorial spotlight (we’re looking at you, cow print) – if you’re looking for a print that will stand the test of time, leopard’s a safe bet.

Relaxed, insouciant, playful and rendered in leopard. In many ways, these denim trousers can be seen as the Ganni brand distilled.

This light and easy jacket will get plenty of wear in the tricky autumn shoulder season when changeable weather prevails. A subtly elasticated waist creates a gentle bubble hem and an ever-so-cropped silhouette that sits nicely over dresses or trousers. Try the matching baggy jeans for a head-to-toe look.

Kathryn Wilson Loafers for Viva Shops leopard.

As if these stompy loafers weren’t eye-catching enough, a floral gem buckle adds further magpie appeal. Go all in and pull on over a bright sock for a contrasting pop, we’d suggest red or periwinkle blue.

Wrap yourself up in the rounded collar and fuzzy exterior of this swing coat that sartorially signals both hedonism and a lick of luxe.

A useful throw-over-and-go option, this overshirt-jacket hybrid can be worn as a shirt, layered open over a cosy knit with the sleeves cinched up, or as a dress, with the jean buttons fastened from top to bottom.

A statement pair of flats is great for offsetting a more primly classic outfit combination. Two adjustable straps and a cleverly engineered footbed ensure the fit is fashionable and supportive.

Yes, you read that right, this tiny tote is a charm – a handbag for your handbag if you will. But it’s also functional, keeping frequently used items like cards and lip balms within easy reach. Note also the nifty key clip.

Not convinced leopard is for you? Dip a tentative toe in the trend with these semi-sheer knee-high socks that you can conceal or reveal to whichever level you’re comfortable with.

Cut in a relaxed fit with short sleeves and a reverse collar, the timeless cut of this safari-meets-Hawaii shirt will work time after time.

Leopard print is hardly ever dainty, but the blown-up print on this Aje top makes it extra bold. The simple, slip-on silhouette – finished with side hem splits and an embossed logo patch – helps the balance err on the side of clean.

Most leopard print leans warm, pulling from a golden underbed. But a slinky skirt, bias cut and scallop trimmed, pairs well with cooler tones too, thanks to the khaki background.

