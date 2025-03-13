Inselberg is a technical outerwear brand founded by Northland’s Jarlath Anderson, who grew up climbing in New Zealand’s rugged backcountry. He talks to Dan Ahwa about combining his passion for the great outdoors with his vast experience in apparel.

When Jarlath Anderson launched his brand Inselberg in 2021, he focused on launching a product that remained true to its technical merits.

After all, fashion and its obsession with sportswear and all things ”gorpcore” has infiltrated every facet of the industry – from haute couture to chain stores peddling a variety of sports garb, their technical details distilled into simpler, cost-effective ready-to-wear designs. But not for Inselberg, a name derived from the Germanic language, where it translates to “island mountain”.

“Honestly, the shift toward outdoor-inspired fashion was one of the main reasons we started Inselberg. We saw core climbers and mountaineers losing the technical gear they relied on to fashion trends, while outdoor brands moved toward lifestyle. While it’s great that more people are being exposed to the outdoors, our focus is purely technical.

“Every piece we make is designed for a specific activity, and rather than expanding into lifestyle, we’re focused on refining and improving what we already have.”

With his previous stint as general manager of pioneering technical sock brand Stance, Jarlath combined years of technical apparel manufacturing with a passion for climbing in New Zealand’s rugged backcountry.

"From day one, we knew sustainability had to be embedded in how we do things." – Jarlath Anderson.

“Dad has always been deeply into mountaineering – by trade, he’s a diesel mechanic and dairy farmer, but he went through all the mountaineering certifications and outdoor training courses,” says Jarlath.

“That passion naturally passed down to me. He’d take me out climbing from a young age or sign me up for OPC (Outdoor Pursuits Centre) programmes, which set me on my own path toward bigger mountains and, eventually, founding Inselberg.” Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“Stance was an incredible learning experience,” he adds. “Being part of that team gave me insight into what it takes to turn an idea into a product that people genuinely love. It also helped me build the right relationships within the industry, from materials suppliers to manufacturing partners, which has been instrumental in shaping Inselberg.”

“Through Stance, I was able to connect with world-class factories – ones with decades of experience, producing for the likes of Arc’teryx, Norrona, and Houdini. Beyond that, we’ve built our own in-house development studio, where we prototype and refine every piece before handing it off for full-scale production. This lets us dial in every detail, testing both mechanically and in the field, ensuring the final product is spot-on.”

"We’re also designing with repairability in mind, using mono-materials where possible so garments can be easily repaired or recycled at the end of their life.”

While the brand is only in its fourth year, it has already gained a reputation for its quality. Garments undergo a rigorous design process using premium fabrics sourced from Japan, Taiwan, and France.

Today the brand has grown from being a one-man band to a core team of eight, with half the team focused purely on product development.

“It all comes back to relationships,” he acknowledges about the brand’s slow and steady growth.

Sustainably making technical apparel also requires an in-depth research and analysis process, which Jarlath says is a key focus for the brand, beyond just using recycled fabrics.

“From day one, we knew sustainability had to be embedded in how we do things. We’ve taken a few different approaches – developing bio-based fabrics from castor beans, using solution-dyed methods to cut water and energy consumption, and incorporating recycled materials where it makes sense.

“But we’re also mindful that sustainability isn’t just about using recycled fabrics – sometimes the process to create recycled materials consumes more resources than using virgin ones. Durability is a key focus for us; making something that lasts twice as long is often the more sustainable choice. We’re also designing with repairability in mind, using mono-materials where possible so garments can be easily repaired or recycled at the end of their life.”

With a small capsule collection for men consisting of engineered climbing jackets, fleece layers, and padded jackets for high altitudes and a women’s collection now in the works, Jarlath says taking small steps to focus on gear that is technically superior has been a key priority.

“Development was by far the longest part – it’s not something you can rush. We first mapped out the exact use cases for each activity, defining the technical requirements. Then we worked with mills in Japan and Taiwan to develop custom fabrics from scratch – air permeability, stretch, durability – it’s all tailored to our needs, not just pulled off a shelf. Once the fabric was right, we went through about 12 rounds of prototyping per product before bringing in wear testers.

All up, each piece takes about two and a half to three years from concept to final product.

The women’s collection has been in the works for about a year and a half, and we’ve had some incredible female climbers involved in the process. Our focus has been on designing specifically for women – not just shrinking men’s gear and calling it a day. Different body anatomies require different patterning and construction. The final test phase is happening this winter, and we expect the line to be ready by next autumn.”

Jarlath Anderson has combined his passion for mountaineering with technical apparel.

Now, with several retailers picking up the brand, Inselberg’s visibility is growing.

“We’re stocked in 14 stores globally. In New Zealand, our main retail partner is Further Faster in Christchurch – we owe a lot to them for taking a chance on us early on, and their support has been massive in getting Inselberg out there. We’re also in discussions with a few other stores in New Zealand to expand our presence locally.

Internationally, our UK market is growing, and we’ve just signed with three new technical independents there, which is a big step for us. We’re also expanding in Asia, where interest in high-performance technical gear is strong.

For us, it’s not about getting into every store – we focus on working with independent retailers who understand technical gear, have knowledgeable staff, and can tell the right story about the brand. That’s what really matters.”

Other key milestones in the brand’s young life include connecting with industry players – including the real-life focus group with the tight-knit climbing community such as the Climbing The Seven Summits team and the Aoraki Mount Cook Alpine Rescue Team.

“A few standout moments come to mind. Working with Mike Hamill and his team on the Centile Hoody has been a huge milestone – they’ve taken it up Everest and down to the South Pole for Mt Vinson. We’ve also had the opportunity to collaborate with NZSAR (formerly Amcart) for testing in the Aoraki/Mt Cook region. Both teams operate at the highest level, so developing and refining our products with their input has been invaluable.

Inselberg is stocked in 14 stores globally, with its main NZ main retail partner Further Faster based in Christchurch.

Another big moment for us was being invited to speak at the Kendal Mountain Festival in the UK. We shared insights on what it takes to build an outdoor brand from scratch, which was a real privilege given how respected the festival is in the industry. Being recognised on alongside other established brands and experts is a huge step for Inselberg – it’s not just about the gear we’re making but also about how we’re contributing to the broader conversation around technical outdoor equipment.”

With humble beginnings, starting out in a converted milking shed nestled in the rugged landscapes of New Zealand to a major player in the world of technical outdoor gear, Jarlath recognises the work that needs to be done to take the brand’s potential further.

“One of the biggest challenges has been securing manufacturing partners. We’re a small, highly specialised brand, and most top-tier factories are used to working with orders in the tens of thousands, whereas we’re producing in the hundreds. To overcome this, we’ve built out a detailed development process – our in-house studio lets us refine every product down to the last stitch before it even reaches the factory. We’ve even invested in the same machinery they use so we can provide exact specifications – stitch count, glue pressure, temperature settings – everything they need to execute our vision perfectly.”

Right now, it’s about building on the strong foundation we’ve created. We don’t have ambitions of becoming a massive company – we want to stay focused and keep producing gear that genuinely improves how climbers and mountaineers operate in the mountains. In the short term, that means expanding our retail partnerships in New Zealand and internationally. In the long term, it’s about proving that even though we’re a small brand from New Zealand, we can compete with the best in the world – just like Sir Edmund Hillary, who was a beekeeper before becoming the first to summit Everest.”

Dan Ahwa is Viva’s fashion and creative director and a senior premium lifestyle journalist for the New Zealand Herald, specialising in the intersections of style, luxury, art and culture.

More business profiles

The stories and career highs and lows of some of the country’s leading names in fashion.

The Next It Bag? Yu Mei’s Jessie Wong Has Probably Designed It. There are many philosophies of how to build a good handbag, but Jessie Wong’s is one that works. Hers are bags that are going places, and so is she. In fact, the capital’s queen of swinging silhouettes and nuanced carry-alls is entering a whole new era.

From Warkworth To London, Fashion Designer Kat Tua Is Challenging Māori Stereotypes. Menswear designer Kat Tua talks to Dan Ahwa about a deeply personal bespoke creation designed to underpin the values of her brand Manaaki for an international audience.

Will The Real Karen Walker Please Stand Up? What’s Next For The Leading Fashion Doyenne. Fashion designer Karen Walker has found success outside the traditional framework of the industry.

“Her Clothes Fitted The Bill”: Fashion Designer Adrienne Winkelmann Retires After 46 Years In Business. The fashion doyenne, whose designs have helped shape a legion of New Zealand women dress with diplomacy and glamour, is taking a final bow.