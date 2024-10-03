Florals For Spring? These 10 Blossoming Garments Are Groundbreaking

There’s an earthy inspiration in bloom throughout spring. These floral pieces are an uplifting and optimistic option to shop right now.

A blossoming print might seem too kitsch a choice to ring in the season (see: The Devil Wears Prada). But, as seeds break ground and bulbs crack open to sunbathe, why not soak in the bright optimism springtime brings?

Some designers have approached the scorned inspiration with a refreshing perspective. Tyler McGillivary has playfully placed the petals of “Likes Me Not” atop a flowy dress and scaled orchids up to make eye-catching totes. Luxury brand Bode has produced fine floral embroidery through precise handcrafting methods (as illustrated by Bowen Yang’s recent ensemble on the Emmy’s red carpet). Local label Twenty-seven Names has panelled together floral prints for its New Zealand-made kaleidoscopic “Solstice” dress.

Similarly, this collection of garments illustrates a creative approach to the spring emblem, from 3D roses to purposeful embroidery, dramatic scale and photorealistic patterning.

This structured top from Ruby features a mosaic, floral print. The sweetheart neckline is sturdy and supportive and will create an interesting shape under blazers or light jackets.

This lavender dress features ultra-fine detail, created with photographic prints picturing the tips of bouquets. It's made from certified organic cotton and has ballooning mid-length sleeves.

These sheer bloomers are artfully embellished with floral appliques. They could be worn over tights or as a flourish underneath a mini dress. You could also take a page from Miu Miu’s book and don the hot pants as they come.

This relaxed fit lacy button-up is a classic cut and will make for easy spring and summer layering. Don over a simple singlet or T-shirt.

A jacquard floral is woven throughout this skirt, which makes a cool layer over trousers or longer skirts. This breezy cut could also work as a beach cover-up come the season.

This 100% silk scarf features an ornate arrangement of wildflowers. You could style this in your hair, around your neck or drape from a belt loop (Viva also has some tips from an especially qualified character). You could also turn to vintage curations to find a flowering scarf to suit your preferences.

This buttery knit plays with a sense of scale. Mary Quant-ish flowers are emblazoned on the side of the jumper, for a mod-ish decoration.

A simple white T-shirt is a wardrobe staple for many. This one from Kate Sylvester features a flourish of winter roses, in a vibrant blue. This shirt would pair nicely with your favourite denim.

You’ll spot this scattering of petals with a squint. This mended check shirt from the Australian label Toast turns a simple repair into an opportunity for embellishment. Embroidered flowers match the white buttons fastened asymmetrically and cover up bleach stains made in the production process.

This show-stopping floor-length dress is a new release from local fashion designer Juliette Hogan. The print and cut make a nod to vibrant 70s aesthetics but a slick bodice and neckline maintain a contemporary look.

