Martha Stewart, Julia Fox, Odell Beckham Jr and more bare all in M.A.C’s new lipstick campaign; Lush looks set to donate $8000 to ActionStation’s Together for Te Tiriti programme; Pop star Tate McRae named as Neutrogena’s new face; Off & On reveals new skincare line; Poppi aims to appeal to tweens shopping at The Warehouse.

Martha Stewart Strips Down For M.A.C

M.A.C’s most explicit campaign yet features iconic figures including lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart, actress and visionary Julia Fox, indie vocalist Beabadobee and reality star Tiffany Pollard.

Each person has been stripped down save for a swipe of lipstick, alongside the tag line “I Only Wear M.A.C”.

The series of images and videos have stirred up both excitement and controversy, including stills of Julia Fox posing nude on the subway or shaking a Magic 8 ball while being asked a series of questions including: “Do you hate men?”

But it's Martha Stewart's racy video that has the internet divided - with the 83-year-old businesswoman posing suggestively while nibbling on strawberries or licking a honey spoon.

According to M.A.C global creative director Drew Elliott, that’s the entire point. “With I Only Wear M.A.C, we wanted to ignite a conversation that extends far beyond beauty,” he says.

“By bringing together a bold line-up of cultural icons who are unafraid to speak their truth, we’re proving that M.A.C Nudes are not just about blending in — they’re about standing out and sparking pop cultural chaos.”

The M.A.C Nudes collection encompasses 28 nude shades to dress both lips and eyes, with hues to suit every skin tone — from cool-toned beiges to rich chestnuts.

Available now from M.A.C boutiques or selected department stores, including Mecca or Mecca.com.

Lush’s New Soap Honours Te Tiriti O Waitangi

Never one to shy away from social justice issues, Lush has unveiled its first bespoke product in more than a decade with a soap designed to support Māori leadership and tāngata whenua in opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill.

Created in partnership with crowdfunded campaigning organisation ActionStation Aotearoa, 100% of the profits from the sales of Lush’s Together for Te Titiri soap will be donated back to the Together for Titiri programme, with the total donation estimated to top $8000.

The citrus-scented soap evokes the colours of the Tino Rangatiratanga flag with its black, white and red design. Customers are also encouraged to sign the Ngāti Whakaue, Rangatahi-led petition to stop the Treaty Principles Bill, which will also be displayed in all Lush stores across Aotearoa.

Tate McRae is the new face of Neutrogena.

Tate McRae Stars In Neutrogena’s New Campaign

She’s been touted by many as the next Britney Spears, and now pop sensation Tate McRae has been tapped by Neutrogena as its new face.

For their first campaign together, the 21-year-old multi-hyphenate is pictured with one of the brand’s best-sellers — the Hydro Boost Water Gel — a pot of which is sold every two seconds globally.

It’s been 10 years since the Hydro Boost range burst on to the scene, helping pioneer the hyaluronic acid ingredient category for its ability to draw moisture to the skin and keep it there.

The Sports Car singer says she’s been a fan of Neutrogena products since teendom, adding: “I’m thrilled to partner with Neutrogena — a brand I’ve trusted since I was young. What I love about this campaign is how real it feels. We’ve all been there — those moments where your brain just won’t stop spiralling, and the last thing you need is the overthinking messing up your skin.

“That’s why I’m obsessed with Hydro Boost. It keeps my skin hydrated and is the perfect reminder that skincare doesn’t have to be complicated to work,” she says.

Expect to see Tate featured in Neutrogena campaigns spanning multiple platforms, spreading the message of how to achieve juicy, hydrated skin the world over.

Off & On Launches In.Skin

Known for its suite of grooming services including lash lifts, brow tints, dermaplaning and laser hair removal, Off & On has unveiled its first cosmeceutical skincare brand designed to support skin goals from home.

Brimming with botanical ingredients, In.Skin is said to restore balance to skin and support its overall health while tailored actives zero in on specific skin concerns like pigmentation, congestion and the visible signs of ageing.

The range extends to two cleansing products, a foaming option and a waterless powder that works to exfoliate and cleanse in one fell swoop thanks to the addition of PHAs.

A suite of six serums are named after the key ingredients contained within, like the Bakuchiol & B3 Serum to refine and regulate, or the Vitamin D & B5 Serum to calm and soothe.

Moisturisers run the gamut from lightweight lotions to medium-weight gels and antibacterial hybrids geared towards acneic skin, with the choice of two different serum-soaked sheet masks to supercharge results.

Products can also be found in four different skincare kits, promising the perfect opportunity to test drive formulas in minis before you commitment to the full-size.

In.Skin is priced from $69 and is available from Off & On clinics or see Inskinco.com.

A Kitsch New Tween Brand Launches At The Warehouse

Teen and tween beauty is one of the fastest-growing categories in the industry, and now The Warehouse has unveiled a playful new range of skin and hair products and accessories designed to appeal to younger shoppers.

Housed in pastel-hued packaging and kitschy designs, Poppi’s selection of vegan, cruelty- and paraben-free products extends to shimmering body mists, heart-shaped pimple patches, blemish-busting facial sprays and smoothing hair oils.

Epsom salts, bath bombs and shower steamers simplify body care, while cosmetic bags, makeup brushes and beauty sponges join the party in cute strawberry and dinosaur designs.

The best part? Every Poppi product is priced between $4 and $9, meaning you won’t have to spend all your pocket money at once.

Poppi is the latest brand to launch into The Warehouse’s Beauty Zone which has launched into 17 stores to date, a dedicated area for beauty lovers offering the latest launches from brands like Dai_y, MCo Beauty, Mermade and b.Fresh.

Poppi is available now from The Warehouse stores nationwide and Thewarehouse.co.nz.

