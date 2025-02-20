30 Wedding Guest Dresses To Manifest Your Inner Romantic

These stunning summer wedding guest dresses available to shop now are ideal for romantic celebrations. With the help of some clever styling, they won’t be relegated to the back of your wardrobe.

The dress code for a wedding day demands a sense of occasion. Often, this can lead to purchases that don’t make it beyond the reception – frills, sequins and flourishing finishes are shoved into storage.

Following the big day, you could look to careful styling to enjoy an extended honeymoon with a dress you really love.

If you have chosen a simple silhouette, look to sleek sandals or ballet flats to adapt the dress for everyday wear (certain earthy textures, like linen, could even invite a sportswear influence). The layering of a cosy knit or structured jacket could also assist in relaxing these more formal pieces.

However, some of these dresses, with voluminous skirting and lush texture, won’t be able to shrug off that sense of grandeur. These would best suit an ostentatious guest who enjoys a bit of drama in their everyday ensembles.

This off-the-shoulder dress has a relaxed mood and delivers real comfort, with stretch that will see you dancing all night long.

This 100% linen dress will be a savvy choice for especially hot summer days. It’s available in this earthy plum colour, as well as a buttery yellow.

This vivid blue dress from Australian designer Christopher Esber is adorned with gold hardware and sturdily set stones.

This slick slip is hemmed with layered frills, which will create some movement when you move.

This gown makes a statement through a playful silhouette. The bodice is close-fitting, while the skirt balloons with volume. There are a range of colours to choose from, including a darker pink, light blue, black and a watercolour floral print. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The shade of this silk dress by New Zealand designer Caitlin Crisp is aptly named apricot. There are other colourways with appropriate monikers in this cut too; think bluebell, lavender, limoncello, strawberry and spring green.

Expert draping brings this shimmering, slinky dress to life. It’s also available in black and a green and blue peony print.

This sheer dress is a textural delight, with a bloom of embroidered jasmine.

This breezy mini dress, sewn from a shock of purple, is an apt pick for summer weddings. It has a matching sash that can be used to fashion multiple styles.

The sway of the skirt on this strapless Ruby gown is created through the clever placement of box pleats.

This speckling of purple, pink, blue and green is an everlasting style to tour during wedding season. The simple cut means it will also transition between occasions easily.

The gathering of this high-neck dress is an interesting, eye-catching feature. Pair with chunkier accessories to make a bigger statement.

Known for their arresting patterns, Twenty-seven Names explores a hint of minimalism here. The simple column shape of this dress allows the pleated texture to sing.

This romantic dress puts a twist on a drop waist, with an asymmetric cut across the hips.

This blush-toned dress finds a distinct look through its textural contrast. If you prefer, it’s also been rendered in a light yellow.

Caitlin Snell’s debut runway show ‘The Maiden’ featured a feast of bows, floral embellishments and neat ribbons. This dress is a sweet choice for a loved-up occasion.

This rich emerald dress features a tie-back detail and draping at the hip.

Towa top, $180, and skirt, $180

If you prefer a two-piece ensemble, but would still like the effect of a dress, opt for this molten gold set by local brand Towa. You’ll also be able to re-purpose these separates for breezy repeat wear.

This dress is suited to those with an affection for minimalism. Want a point of difference? You’ll find it in an open boat neck.

A simple subversion is offered in this Karen Walker dress, which prioritises greenery with just a smattering of florals.

While this dress appears simple from afar, there is decadent detailing in monochromatic embroidery

Bring your own bouquet of roses in the form of this printed Wynn Hamlyn dress. It’s a blur of red that feels modern, created with a moulding top.

The unique crushed texture of this dress by Su’mar designer Tess McCone is amplified by a shimmery finish to the fabric.

The top of this flourishing dress is designed to be styled in several different ways. It can be worn off the shoulder, with a halterneck tie, or with a square neckline.

This drop waist dress uses minty pinstripes for a preppier perspective. With a cotton blend, it will translate breezily into everyday wear.

Secondhand & Vintage

Bubble skirts are having a moment. This iteration triples down. You’ll find this dress at Go Jo Recycled Clothing, a well-stocked vintage and second-hand store in New Lynn.

This stunning, shimmering frock is at least 50 years old, designed by Barbara Herrick of the brand Babs Radon.

If you’re seeking a moment for maximalism, this canary yellow dress will do the trick. Find more vintage designer online at Hunters & Collectors in Wellington.

A silk sash elevates this dreamy printed dress, which also features a bubble hem and asymmetric top.

This silk dress will be easy to both wear and style, with a lightness that will allow it to float with the breeze.

More on weddings

From makeup tips to social conventions.

Wedding Day Makeup Etiquette: What Makeup Artists Wish You Knew. Not a fan of your bridal makeup? Here’s how to tell your makeup artist without offending them.

Inside Keva & Deirdre Stanley’s Orchard Wedding. Bringing their many loved ones together on an orchard near Whangārei on a hot, sunny day in March, Keva and Deirdre’s nuptials were an uplifting family affair.

Inside Cam Deynzer & Will Coleman’s Gorgeous Great Barrier Island Ceremony. The Sydney-based pair returned to New Zealand in late March to get married on Aotea Great Barrier Island alongside their closest family and friends.

Vintage & Second-Hand Wedding Dresses In NZ: Something Old Becomes Something New. Vintage and second-hand bridalwear in New Zealand is seeing a surge of interest. Madeleine Crutchley talks to expert purveyors of wedding wear, and a bride who opted for something borrowed.