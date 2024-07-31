Need A Fresh Mug? These 10 Cups Are Anything But Dull

Whether it’s herbal tea or freshly brewed coffee, a beautiful mug can be an inspiring way to get through your day.

Who doesn’t love a reliable mug? It’s the sort of daily accoutrement we often take for granted, always there ready and waiting in the wings, a physical representation of our chance to take a beat.

Mugs don’t need to be boring either. My Zambesi Loveramics mug is the perfect weight for my morning coffee, and a way for me to avoid using the dubious corporate mugs at the office with their cracks and stains (yes I confess, I am a mug snob).

Annabel Dickson has compiled a range of nice mugs to consider buying right now in a season where warm drinks are a high priority. That Gustaf Wetsman mug is making a convincing case for matching saucers too.

The vivid blue hue of this Katie Jenssen mug is on our wishlist, it is handmade clay. “I have thrown this mug on my pottery wheel using a stoneware clay and then piped clay onto the outside to create a fun 3D aspect to the mug,” says Katie. This mug holds 450ml.

Featuring an inversed-in glaze that highlights the deep stoneware colour, we love the butterfly motif of this handmade mug by Phoebe Carse.

There’s something satisfyingly sparse about this mug, made with stoneware and featuring a large round handle and tall body. Holds 350ml.

Everyone from Nara Smith to Trisha Paytas has been seen on social media serving up their daily snacks on bulbous plates from this viral Stockholm-based design studio. The aesthetically pleasing mug is the sort of piece you’d want to have on display.

Hannah Jia mug, $80, from The Poi Room

A nod to Mondrian, this multi-block carved mug by Hannah Jia from Handiceramics is crafted from Porcelain with white matte glaze and polished smooth Yixing clay. Dishwasher and microwave safe.

This earthy vessel is great for more organic-inspired interiors, and is made with layered clear glaze and speckles of local Glenorchy sand. Looking for a gift for an overseas visitor or friend? Try this.

This straight-sided mug is a simple design and makes for a perfect cup of tea or morning coffee. It will comfortably fit 250ml inside.

This cute handmade ceramic mug is rendered in a speckled tan, stoneware clay finished in a satin white glaze, and hand-painted oxide stripes.

Orla Kiely mug, $36, from Bolt Of Cloth

If a retro print is something you see working in your personal space, we love this Orla Kiely mug that champions the very best of 1970s styling. This bone china mug is microwave-safe too.

Acme and Karen Walker are two New Zealand brands that deliver quality. Since 2011 Acme’s cups have been used all over the world by world champion baristas, tea drinkers and everyone in between. A long-time fan of their essentials, Karen has collaborated again with Acme to create a new collection of their signature Bobby Mug. We love.

