Keep it simple, with these speedy, low-stress meals made over a stovetop.

Short on time? These easy stovetop recipes are great inspiration for satisfying winter dinners, with maximum flavour and minimal fuss.

These recipes earn bonus points for fewer dishes to wash up, too.

From warming soups, comforting pastas and simple sweets, we dive into our archive and bring you our best recipe picks to keep you inspired and satiated.

Versatile, classic and simple. You can’t go past spaghetti and meatballs for the ultimate comfort meal. Mix these up by trying a half-lamb, half-pork combination.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Easy soup meets delicious dumplings? Yes, please. Frozen dumplings can be used to make this recipe even quicker.

Photo / Babiche martens

A bacon hock adds a rich, smoky flavour to this lovely soup. Serve it with some crusty bread on the side to soak it up.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This broth is packed full of vegetables and is inexpensive to make. This one-pot wonder can also be frozen for busy reheat-and-eat evenings.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Chop, fry, done. Having some microwave rice handy will make this recipe even simpler to execute.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a tasty vegetarian meal option and is perfect finished off with a healthy dollop of Greek yoghurt at the end.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Silver beet is an often-underrated vegetable but it really shines in this healthy broth. Pair it piping hot with some couscous or crusty bread.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Lamb mince combines with lightly spiced tomato sauce to become the ultimate comfort dish. Topped with crispy fried sage leaves for texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

For a sweet and simple ending to your meal – or a decadent start to your day – this French toast with pineapple and macadamia will hit the spot.

Photo / Babiche Martens