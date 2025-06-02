Food & Drink

Jaffa Steamed Pudding Recipe


By Angela Casley
Adorn this pudding with big slices of mandarin. Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re after something decadent, try this tender steamed pudding drizzled in a sticky citrus sauce.

If this is your first time making a steamed pudding and you’re wondering how to tell if it’s cooked, you can stick a skewer straight through the foil, and it should come out clean.

It’s quite sticky with the sauce, but for a touch of extra decadence, I recommend it. Then, add a good dollop of cream.

JAFFA STEAMED PUDDING

Serves 6

4-5 mandarins, one zested and juiced

3 Tbsp maple syrup

120g butter

120g sugar

1 tsp vanilla

2 eggs

100g self-rising flour

30g dried breadcrumbs

1 tsp ground ginger

100g chocolate chunks
Sticky sauce

½ cup mandarin juice

¼ cup maple syrup
  1. Grease and line the base of a 1-litre pudding bowl.
  2. Slice four mandarins thinly. Pour the maple syrup into the bottom, then top with 4-5 mandarin slices, reserving the rest for the sides.
  3. Cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and creamy. Add the eggs, beating through.
  4. Mix the flour, breadcrumbs, ginger, and chocolate together. Spoon some into the bowl, and as you do, arrange mandarin slices around the edges. Once filled, smooth out the top.
  5. Cover the top with baking paper and tinfoil, tying tightly with string.
  6. Place the pudding into a large pot and fill it three-quarters full with boiling water. Cover with the lid and cook for one and a half hours.
  7. To make the sticky sauce, bring the mandarin juice and maple syrup to a simmer in a small pot for 5 minutes.
  8. Remove it from the pot and gently open your pudding. Turn it out onto a serving plate.
  9. Drizzle with the citrus sauce for a bit of extra stickiness.

