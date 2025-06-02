If you’re after something decadent, try this tender steamed pudding drizzled in a sticky citrus sauce.
If this is your first time making a steamed pudding and you’re wondering how to tell if it’s cooked, you can stick a skewer straight through the foil, and it should come out clean.
It’s quite sticky with the sauce, but for a touch of extra decadence, I recommend it. Then, add a good dollop of cream.
- Grease and line the base of a 1-litre pudding bowl.
- Slice four mandarins thinly. Pour the maple syrup into the bottom, then top with 4-5 mandarin slices, reserving the rest for the sides.
- Cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and creamy. Add the eggs, beating through.
- Mix the flour, breadcrumbs, ginger, and chocolate together. Spoon some into the bowl, and as you do, arrange mandarin slices around the edges. Once filled, smooth out the top.
- Cover the top with baking paper and tinfoil, tying tightly with string.
- Place the pudding into a large pot and fill it three-quarters full with boiling water. Cover with the lid and cook for one and a half hours.
- To make the sticky sauce, bring the mandarin juice and maple syrup to a simmer in a small pot for 5 minutes.
- Remove it from the pot and gently open your pudding. Turn it out onto a serving plate.
- Drizzle with the citrus sauce for a bit of extra stickiness.