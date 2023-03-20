This is a hearty use of autumn aubergines while they are at their best. Fast-cooking lamb mince combines with lightly spiced tomato sauce for an impressive weeknight meal or dinner party. Crispy fried sage leaves add texture and a unique aroma.
AUBERGINE AND LAMB FETTUCCINE Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, chopped 3 cloves garlic, crushed 1 carrot, grated 1 aubergine, cut into 2cm cubes 450g lamb mince ½ tsp smoked paprika 1 Tbsp chopped sage leaves ½ cup red wine 2 cups passata 2 tsp brown sugar Salt and pepper, to taste 250g fettuccine A handful of sage leaves, plus 1 Tbsp oil ½ cup grated parmesan, to serve
- Warm the oil in a large frying pan to medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and carrot, cooking for 5 minutes until softened. Add the aubergine and cook for a further 10 minutes or until starting to soften. Remove from the pan.
- Into the same pan add the mince, separating with a wooden spoon, cooking until lightly browned. Add the vegetables back in and stir through the paprika and sage leaves.
- Pour in the wine, passata and sugar, slowly bringing to a simmer for 5-8 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
- Cook the fettuccine as per packet instructions.
- Just before serving, fry the extra sage leaves in a little oil to crisp them up.
- Serve the pasta topped with sauce, parmesan and a few sage leaves.