File This Aubergine & Lamb Fettuccine Recipe Under Reliably Good Comfort Food

By Angela Casley
A little crispy fried sage adds a tasty crunch to this pasta recipe. Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a hearty use of autumn aubergines while they are at their best. Fast-cooking lamb mince combines with lightly spiced tomato sauce for an impressive weeknight meal or dinner party. Crispy fried sage leaves add texture and a unique aroma.

AUBERGINE AND LAMB FETTUCCINE

Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 carrot, grated

1 aubergine, cut into 2cm cubes

450g lamb mince

½ tsp smoked paprika

1 Tbsp chopped sage leaves

½ cup red wine

2 cups passata

2 tsp brown sugar

Salt and pepper, to taste

250g fettuccine

A handful of sage leaves, plus 1 Tbsp oil

½ cup grated parmesan, to serve
  1. Warm the oil in a large frying pan to medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and carrot, cooking for 5 minutes until softened. Add the aubergine and cook for a further 10 minutes or until starting to soften. Remove from the pan.
  2. Into the same pan add the mince, separating with a wooden spoon, cooking until lightly browned. Add the vegetables back in and stir through the paprika and sage leaves.
  3. Pour in the wine, passata and sugar, slowly bringing to a simmer for 5-8 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Cook the fettuccine as per packet instructions.
  5. Just before serving, fry the extra sage leaves in a little oil to crisp them up.
  6. Serve the pasta topped with sauce, parmesan and a few sage leaves.

