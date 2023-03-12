If you can’t find sausage meat, buy some sausages and squeeze the meat from the casings. It’s as simple as that. Glazing with milk or egg is fine.
PORK AND FENNEL SAUSAGE ROLLS RECIPE Makes 8-10 large
450g minced pork 400g sausage meat 1 medium onion, chopped 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 tsp fennel seeds, toasted ½ tsp celery seeds 1 egg ½ cup chopped parsley ½ tsp each salt and pepper 450g puff pastry 1 tsp fennel seeds, to sprinkle
- Preheat the oven to 200C. Line a baking tray with paper.
- In a large bowl, combine the pork mince, sausage meat, onion, garlic, fennel seeds, celery seeds, egg, parsley, salt and pepper.
- Roll the pastry out into a 40 x 20cm rectangle. Place the meat mixture evenly on the long side. Brush the edges with a little water. Roll the pastry into a large sausage shape.
- Brush with a little extra egg or milk. Sprinkle with a few extra fennel seeds. Cut into your desired size and place on to the baking tray. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until puffed and golden.
- Serve hot.