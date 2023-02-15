Eggs might be in short supply right now, but that doesn’t mean your repertoire of baking (and no-bake) recipes needs to be scarce too. From cookies to fudge, cakes to tarts, these baking recipes from Viva’s trusted recipe editors are stacked with flair and flavour, but contain no eggs.

Vegan coconut tahini slice with blueberries

Eleanor Ozich’s no-bake slice combines a chocolate coconut base with a creamy, vanilla filling and fresh or frozen blueberries. This will keep in the fridge for five days, or for a month in the freezer. Serve with a hot cup of tea.

Angela Casley’s fudgy chocolate brownies with vanilla and cashew nuts are taken up a notch with raspberry-dusted coconut yoghurt.

This is a no-bake, no-eggs fudge recipe made with tahini, dates, cranberries and nuts. Easy to throw together, and can be kept in the freezer until ready to eat.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Eleanor Ozich’s Louise cake is a healthier take on the old-fashioned classic with its biscuit base, homemade jam centre and coconut topping. It’s easy to make and doesn’t require baking.

Soft, caramelised apple chunks are folded through a gently spiced, egg-free batter and baked until golden. Serve with yoghurt or cream for comfort in a bowl.

Viva’s recipe editor Angela Casley tackles an egg-free carrot cake with this moist and moreish mix of coconut, ginger, pineapple and orange batter with a silky and rich icing, and fresh fruit.

Eleanor Ozich has dreamed up these chewy dark chocolate chunk cookies that are made with a linseed egg (which is ground flaxseed and water) that she says are ideal for treating visitors.

A fab low-sugar treat to have on hand in the fridge when chocolate cravings set in. These are made with puffed millet, tahini, almonds and coconut.

Is it ever not banana bread season? This version is egg-free and made with chopped walnuts, coconut oil, cinnamon and ginger. Serve warm from the oven with a dollop of yoghurt.

This salted chocolate slice is sensationally delicious, as well as healthy. The filling contains the magical ingredient of avocado, creating a sensuously rich ganache that’s not overly sweet. There’s also no cooking required, just good, pure ingredients.

Full of wholesome ingredients, Eleanor Ozich’s rich, fudgy brownie cakes are vegan, gluten-free and lightly sweetened with rapadura sugar, which she says is a lovely caramel-tasting sugar.

Angela Casley’s kumara biscuits are made without eggs, and are best enjoyed fresh from the oven.