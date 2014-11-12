Full of wholesome ingredients, these rich, fudgy brownie cakes are vegan, gluten-free and lightly sweetened with rapadura sugar. If you haven’t tried rapadura before, I would strongly recommend you do.
It is a lovely caramel-tasting sugar that has been through minimal treatments. Because of this, it contains more vitamins and minerals than most other types of sugar, and has a wonderful deep flavour in baking.
- Set oven to 160C, and line 12 muffin tins with muffin cases.
- Put all cake ingredients in a food processor. Blend until smooth.
- Divide batter among muffin cases, and smooth out evenly.
- Bake for 40 minutes, then remove from oven. The outside edges should be slightly crispy, and inside soft to touch. The cakes will continue to cook as they cool down. Leave to cool completely.
- Combine icing ingredients in a small bowl. Mix well using a spoon until smooth and creamy. If it is a little thick, add a little more coconut cream to reach right consistency.
- Ice each cake, then top with 1-2 dried or edible flowers if using.