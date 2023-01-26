Viva’s 50 Most Popular Recipes Of All Time

When it comes to our readers’ favourite recipes, the runaway stars have a lot in common. They’re comforting (read: soup, curry, and ramen). They’re also low-fuss, reliable plates made to be shared: a vegetable lasagne with ample pumpkin and even more cheese, a boozy chocolate cake that’s practically overflowing with a silky ganache, and a bacon and feta quiche that’s very transportable (hello, picnics). Here’s the full list. Bookmark accordingly.

The savoury

Photo / Babiche Martens

During a cold snap we see the soup pot back on the stove. This curried kūmara soup is extra delicious with a dollop of yoghurt on the top.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Venison makes a pleasant change from the traditional steak pie. Cooked long and slow until it is tender, this lean meat is full of flavour. Serve with your favourite chutney, and a salad or medley of hot vegetables on the side.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The key is twice-cooking the chicken to create a crisp outer coating. Velvety Japanese mayo, available from your local supermarket, is perfect to serve alongside this dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

One never gets tired of a savoury pastry encasing a delicious filling. Quiche is great the day after and perfect for transporting to a picnic. This version is packed full of flavour with bacon, feta and chives, and will be a joy come lunchtime.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The easiest way to cook potstickers is to boil them, but frying is worth the effort. Hot and steaming, be careful not to burn yourself as you bite them. Once you have mastered making this dumpling recipe there’s no turning back, simply choose your favourite filling and away you go.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This hearty, golden pie is perfect for when the rain sets in, filled with creamed corn and fresh herbs. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Mention whitebait fritters and suddenly everyone is in the kitchen eating them straight from the pan with a squeeze of lemon. Make a little go a long way by making mini fritters. All you need are eggs to bind the whitebait together, parsley, salt and pepper to season and butter to cook these delicate delights. The flavour speaks for itself.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Recipe editor Angela Casley has fried her eggs for this vegetable version purely because she loves the crispy edges and soft yolk dripping over her noodles. Boil an egg for four minutes if you prefer the more traditional egg halved then placed on top.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Freekeh is wheat, its young green grains cracked and toasted until deliciously nutty. It’s cooked in a similar way to rice but, of course, if you like it softer that’s fine too — just cook it for a little longer.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A silky, warming, mushroomy risotto that’s perfect with lashings of parmesan folded through.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re cooking for two, this lemon chicken recipe is the perfect go-to. Slice chicken breasts horizontally and they will cook easily in a pan with this delicious lemony sauce with wholegrain mustard and basil.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This beef taco recipe is simple to make and goes a long way. The ingredients can be diced, sliced and mixed ahead of time, making serving quick and simple. They’re perfect for lunch the following day if there are leftovers.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

In this recipe, we roast the chicken breast in stock with shallots and garlic for maximum flavour, then stir in an entire cup of crème fraiche to elevate it into a dish that’s both luscious and comforting.

Photo / Babiche Martens

For a delicious morning tea or snack, these ham and feta scrolls are always a favourite and are best when still slightly warm from the oven. Who, after all, doesn’t like the smell of savoury dough baking?

Photo / Babiche Martens

Cooking the pork belly twice allows the fatty layer to gently melt away, leaving enough to keep the pork moist and succulent.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If your bacon has a generous amount of fat, there is no need to add oil to the pan. Make the dressing ahead of time. We double it as it’s delicious drizzled on any salad or on warm boiled new potatoes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

We like to double the masala sauce and freeze half, ready for another time. Go easy on the chilli if you are serving this to young ones.

Photo / Babiche Martens

There is plenty of cheesy and vegetable goodness in this lasagna, thanks to pumpkin, broccoli and a scandalous amount of tasty cheese.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Garlicky and sticky, this recipe is a delicious way of eating tofu. Frying it in a hot pan without moving it too much will ensure you get the best crispy result for this vegetarian dish. Toss in simple greens and serve on a bed of brown rice; it’s that easy.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These pies sneak a few green vegetables into the filling. If you don’t have pie tins, it is just as easy to make one large pie.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you plan to cook and then reheat the dhal to serve, leave the cauliflower a little crunchy, so it won’t become overdone.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Some leftover potatoes have helped to make this pork fillet recipe into a cook-in-one-pan meal. Remember, if the pork fillet is a little pink it will be extra succulent and tender.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Just like making a pizza or bread dough, a little time is required to allow the bao bun dough to prove. We find the hot water cupboard the best place for this.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Cook this warming stew slowly so it’s full of flavour, then simply serve it with couscous.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A good pho is all about a delicious stock infused with Asian flavours. Rich and aromatic, this is perfect to serve as a lighter dinner.

The sweet

Photo / Babiche Martins

We used guavas and pears, but any fruit is delicious under a light spongy topping with cream or ice cream.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The key for these scrolls is to prepare the dough the evening before. Then on the morning of baking, do the last couple of steps before enjoying the aroma of them fresh from the oven. It will transport you.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This dessert is a heavenly combination in which juicy plums are served in a light cake batter. We like to serve it with some extra rum-soaked raisins and a creamy vanilla ice cream, although it is just as good on its own for afternoon tea.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Traditionally, before condensed milk arrived in tins already caramelised, we would boil the whole tin in a large pot for an hour to caramelise the sticky deliciousness. Here, Angela Casley bought a tin for convenience.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Who can ever go past a good lemon yoghurt cake with lashings of sweet lemony syrup? Don’t forget to serve with a dollop of thick Greek yoghurt, or, if you are feeling extravagant, ice cream.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This simple dessert is inspired by the orchards of Hawke’s Bay. Slicing apples thinly and placing them in between the pastry is a no-brainer.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Use a base of sweet dates and then simply add your favourite flavours, which can be anything from apricots and cranberries to a selection of different nuts or whatever you have in the pantry.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Thinking of family favourites led Angela Casley to revisit these rich and buttery rice bubble biscuits. They’re moreish and wonderful with a cup of tea.

Photo / Babiche Martens

For this shortcake, we’ve combined some apples with strawberries. No sprinkling of sugar is required; simply top with the second half of your mix and bake.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The potato might seem a bit odd in this cake, but it adds texture and moisture to the polenta.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Decadent is the only word to describe this slice. Cut pieces a little on the big side, to save going back for an inevitable second slice. Or you could make them mini-sized for a sweet after-dinner treat.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This cake speaks for itself: decadent, divine and totally addictive. If your ganache becomes too thick or you have made it the day before, 20 seconds in the microwave will bring it back to being spreadable.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you think eating a whole cake is too much, cut it in half — and then regret you didn’t enjoy the whole thing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This ricotta and lemon cake is light and moist, and a joy to eat. If you can find some fresh passionfruit, a spoon drizzled over the top will take this cake to the next level.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This gluten-free chocolate cake is a great stay-at-home project. You can always make this with plain flour if you can’t get to the shops for the polenta or almonds.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Don’t let not having a friand tin put you off making these. A standard muffin tin will suffice.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These muffins involve whizzing whole oranges to a pulp and balancing the flavour with some subtle cinnamon.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Try this cake with walnuts and almonds also. Whatever is in the pantry.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fresh dates are great stuffed with soft blue cheese. Here, however, the blue cheese acts as a spread and is divine, and the hint of fresh ginger is a spicy surprise. This loaf is also delicious sliced and toasted.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Try this recipe with other seasonal fruit all year round, like fresh figs and apples.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A Bundt cake is sure to impress, and is so easy to portion. If you don’t have a tin, you will find them at specialty stores or order one online.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You can make pavlovas up to two weeks before they are needed, storing them in airtight containers.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you like lemon slices or lemon curd, this crunch is for you. Tangy and delicious, eat warm with a blob of yoghurt or cool and then store in an airtight container.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Other berries are just as delicious — try strawberries too. This slice is wonderfully moist, and great with a morning coffee or as a treat for dessert.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Rather than trekking to the local dairy, set yourself up so you can simply walk a couple of steps to the freezer and offer friends and family instant respite from the heat with gorgeous, bespoke iceblocks.