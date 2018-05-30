Some leftover potatoes have helped to make this pork fillet recipe into a cook-in-one-pan meal. I’ve then sliced the fillet and served it in the same dish — perfect. Remember if the pork fillet is a little pink it will be extra succulent and tender.
ONE-PAN PORK FILLET WITH APPLE, POTATO & RED CABBAGE Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil 2 pork fillets 1 onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 tsp fennel seeds 1 Tbsp chopped thyme 1 green apple, cored and sliced 8 new potatoes, boiled and halved 3 cups shredded red cabbage Juice of ½ orange ½ cup white wine 1 tsp salt and freshly ground pepper 2 thyme stalks Salt and freshly ground pepper
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- Heat 1 Tbsp of oil in a heavy frying pan. Brown the pork on all sides. Remove from the pan.
- Heat the remaining oil in the same pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 minutes to soften. Add the fennel seeds and chopped thyme and cook for a further 2 minutes.
- Stir through the apple, potatoes, cabbage, orange juice, wine, salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes until the apples start to soften and the cabbage wilts.
- Place the pork on top of the vegetables with the thyme stalks, then place into the oven for 15 minutes until cooked through.
- Let the pork sit for 5 minutes before slicing and serving.