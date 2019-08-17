You’ll find tables of cinnamon brioche at many bustling morning farmer’s markets in the UK, and as with any dough, it is an art — the more you make it, the better you will get a feel for the perfect consistency. For this recipe, the key is to prepare the dough the evening before. Then on the morning of baking, do the last couple of steps before enjoying the aroma of them fresh from the oven. It will transport you.