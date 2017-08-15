Food & Drink

Gluten-Free Apple & Cinnamon Muffins Recipe

By Angela Casley
Apple and cinnamon muffins. stone serving board by Tom Dixon, from Simon James Concept store. Photo / Babiche Martens

The first time I made these muffins, I added chocolate chips. They were yummy, but I thought the second round of apple and cinnamon was even better. Both were demolished pretty quickly, the banana keeping them moist.

They make a perfect gluten-free breakfast muffin or moreish snack anytime, and are best eaten fresh — otherwise a quick warm-up is a good idea.

GLUTEN-FREE APPLE AND CINNAMON MUFFINS RECIPE

Makes 12

1 cup self-raising gluten-free flour

1 tsp baking powder

¾ cup almond meal

¼ cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1 egg

2 Tbsp coconut oil, melted

1 cup milk

1 banana mashed

1 grated apple

Extra apple pieces to decorate
  1. Preheat an oven to 180. Lightly grease 12 muffin tins.
  2. Into a bowl, place the flour, baking powder, almond meal, sugar and cinnamon, mixing well.
  3. In another bowl, mix the egg, coconut oil, milk, banana and apple. Pour onto the dry ingredients and combine.
  4. Spoon the mixture evenly into the muffin tins. Decorate with a slice of apple. Bake for 25 minutes until just set and bouncy to the touch.
  5. Remove from the oven and cool in the tins.

