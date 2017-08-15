Gluten-Free Apple & Cinnamon Muffins Recipe

The first time I made these muffins, I added chocolate chips. They were yummy, but I thought the second round of apple and cinnamon was even better. Both were demolished pretty quickly, the banana keeping them moist.
They make a perfect gluten-free breakfast muffin or moreish snack anytime, and are best eaten fresh — otherwise a quick warm-up is a good idea.
Makes 12
- Preheat an oven to 180. Lightly grease 12 muffin tins.
- Into a bowl, place the flour, baking powder, almond meal, sugar and cinnamon, mixing well.
- In another bowl, mix the egg, coconut oil, milk, banana and apple. Pour onto the dry ingredients and combine.
- Spoon the mixture evenly into the muffin tins. Decorate with a slice of apple. Bake for 25 minutes until just set and bouncy to the touch.
- Remove from the oven and cool in the tins.