Simple cooking is a great way to start experimenting with gluten-free products. Not only is the combination of coconut yoghurt and fruit with these banana pikelets unbelievably tasty, they look amazing. Coconut yoghurt makes such a divine change from cream or Greek yoghurt.
Makes 12
- Into a large bowl, place the flour and sugar. In another bowl, mix the banana, egg, coconut oil and milk. Pour into the middle of the flour and whisk until smooth.
- Wipe the base of a frying pan with a little extra coconut oil. Place a large spoon of batter into the pan, cooking the pikelet for 2 minutes, then flip for a further 2 minutes. If the temperature of the pan is correct, continue to cook the remainder.
- Serve fresh in a stack with coconut yoghurt, strawberries and a sprinkle of coconut flakes.