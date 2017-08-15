Food & Drink

Gluten-Free White Chocolate, Orange & Mango Cheesecake Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Gluten-free white chocolate, orange and mango cheesecake. Stone cake stand and Form cake slice with stone serving board by Tom Dixon, from Simon James Concept store. Renee Boyd vase from The Poi Room. All other props photographer’s own. Photo / Babiche Martens

Velvety with a hint of orange zest, this white chocolate cheesecake is guaranteed to win over your guests or family. Prepared ahead of time, it is perfect for any occasion.

I have pureed mango to put on the top for decoration. If they are not available, fresh or frozen berries will look just as gorgeous. I haven’t added any extra sugar to the fruit, though you can add a little if needed.

WHITE CHOCOLATE, ORANGE AND MANGO CHEESECAKE RECIPE

Serves 10
200g gluten-free gingernut biscuits, crushed to crumbs

70g melted butter
Filling

2 tsp gelatin, sprinkled over 2 Tbsp cold water

250g cream cheese

200g sour cream

2 tsp sugar

250g white chocolate, melted and cooled slightly

250ml lightly whipped cream

1 Tbsp orange zest
Topping

1 cup chopped mango

To decorate, extra chocolate, cubes of mango, and orange zest
  1. Line a 20cm loose-bottomed tin with baking paper.
  2. In a large bowl, combine well the gingernut biscuit crumbs with the butter. Press onto the base of your tin. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.
  3. Heat the gelatin in the microwave for 30 seconds or until clear.
  4. Beat the cream cheese, sour cream and sugar until smooth. Add the melted chocolate and gelatin, mixing through well. Lastly add the whipped cream and orange zest, and mix until smooth. Pour over your biscuit base and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight.
  5. Puree the mango until perfectly smooth.
  6. Remove the cheesecake from the tin by running a warm knife around the inside of the tin. Pour over the mango before serving.
  7. Decorate with extra chocolate, mango and orange zest.

