Orange & Cinnamon Muffins

My mother once said to me that muffins always taste better when shared with friends and family. These ones involve whizzing whole oranges to a pulp and balancing the flavour with some subtle cinnamon.
ORANGE AND CINNAMON MUFFINS Makes 12
2 medium oranges, roughly chopped 1 egg 25g melted butter ½ cup white sugar 1½ cups self-raising flour ½ tsp cinnamon ¼ cup milk
Topping 1 tsp cinnamon 2 Tbsp sugar
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Grease a 12-hole muffin tin.
- Remove any pips from the oranges and place into a kitchen processor. Whizz until well pulverised.
- Add the egg, melted butter and sugar, whizzing again.
- Place in a bowl and gently stir through the flour, cinnamon and milk. Spoon the mixture evenly into the muffin tins.
- Combine the topping in a cup and sprinkle a bit on the top of each muffin. Place in the oven for 20 minutes until just set and soft and bouncy to touch.
- Cool in the tins for easy removal.