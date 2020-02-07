Food & Drink

Bliss Energy Balls With Coconut & Peanut Butter

By Angela Casley
Viva
Mastering homemade bliss balls is easy with this fuss-free recipe. Photo / Babiche Martens

It’s hard to ignore New Zealand’s obsession with bliss balls. They’re simple to make and packed with flavour. For this recipe, use a base of sweet dates and then simply add your favourite flavours which can be anything from apricots and cranberries through to a selection of different nuts or whatever you have in the pantry. These make a great mid-afternoon treat.

BLISS ENERGY BALLS RECIPE Makes 15

2 cups dried dates ½ cup desiccated coconut ½ cup LSA ¼ cup cocoa 1 Tbsp peanut butter 1 tsp cinnamon ¼ cup pumpkin seeds ¼ cup cashews or walnuts

1. Soak the dates in boiling water for 15 minutes. Drain and place the dates into a food processor.

2. Add the coconut, LSA, cocoa, peanut butter, cinnamon, pumpkin seeds and cashews. Whizz until well combined. Take a heaped tablespoon and roll into balls.

3. Roll the balls in cocoa, coconut or chopped pumpkin seeds and cashews. Store in the fridge.

