Chicken & Mushroom Risotto Recipe

CHICKEN, MUSHROOM AND LEMON RISOTTO Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp butter 1 onion, finely chopped 4 cloves garlic, crushed 400g chicken breast, sliced thinly 1 cup arborio rice ½ cup white wine 2 cups mushrooms, roughly chopped 1 litre chicken stock, warm Zest and juice of 1 lemon 1 Tbsp butter 1 cup grated parmesan, plus extra for garnish Salt and freshly ground pepper ½ cup chopped parsley
- In a heavy based saucepan, heat olive oil and butter on medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook for 5 minutes until completely soft but not browned. Add chicken, stirring until slightly coloured.
- Pour in rice and stir for 2 or 3 minutes then add wine, cooking until it has all been absorbed. Stir through the mushrooms.
- Start adding your stock 1 cup at a time and allow it to be absorbed before adding the next. Continue until all the stock is used and you have a creamy risotto. This will take about 20 minutes.
- Stir through the lemon, butter, parmesan and season with salt and plenty of freshly ground pepper.
- Finally fold through the parsley and serve hot.