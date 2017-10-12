It’s time to have your first taste of new season, New Zealand strawberries. You will find them in stores now — not too large and getting sweeter every week.

For this shortcake, I have combined some apple with the strawberries. No sprinkling of sugar required; simply top with the second half of your mix and bake. I love to serve this warm or eat cold the following day. In fact, the flavours get even better the day after.