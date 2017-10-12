It’s time to have your first taste of new season, New Zealand strawberries. You will find them in stores now — not too large and getting sweeter every week.
For this shortcake, I have combined some apple with the strawberries. No sprinkling of sugar required; simply top with the second half of your mix and bake. I love to serve this warm or eat cold the following day. In fact, the flavours get even better the day after.
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Grease the base of a 23cm tin.
- Cream the butter and sugar until creamy. Add the egg and beat through.
- Fold through the flour. Spread half the mixture onto the base of your tin.
- Layer over the base the apples and strawberries. Spoon over the remaining dough, spreading carefully with a fork. It doesn’t matter if there are holes. Place into the oven for 50 minutes until cooked through. Remove and cool slightly before serving.
- Serve dusted with icing sugar, whipped cream or icecream.