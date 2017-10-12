Food & Drink

Strawberry & Apple Shortcake Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
A sprinkle of icing sugar finishes this shortcake. Photo / Babiche Martens

It’s time to have your first taste of new season, New Zealand strawberries. You will find them in stores now — not too large and getting sweeter every week.

For this shortcake, I have combined some apple with the strawberries. No sprinkling of sugar required; simply top with the second half of your mix and bake. I love to serve this warm or eat cold the following day. In fact, the flavours get even better the day after.

STRAWBERRY AND APPLE SHORTCAKE
150g butter, softened

½ cup brown sugar

1 egg

2 cups self-rising flour

3 apples, peeled and thinly sliced

250g strawberries, hulled and sliced
  1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Grease the base of a 23cm tin.
  2. Cream the butter and sugar until creamy. Add the egg and beat through.
  3. Fold through the flour. Spread half the mixture onto the base of your tin.
  4. Layer over the base the apples and strawberries. Spoon over the remaining dough, spreading carefully with a fork. It doesn’t matter if there are holes. Place into the oven for 50 minutes until cooked through. Remove and cool slightly before serving.
  5. Serve dusted with icing sugar, whipped cream or icecream.

