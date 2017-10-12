Strawberry Icecream Recipe

Serve this delicious icecream scooped into cones with poached fruit or wedge between meringues. This is a great way to use up the egg whites. Add a drop of rose water for a hint of delicate flavour.
STRAWBERRY ICECREAM
Serves 8
4 egg yolks ½ cup sugar 1 ½ cups cream 1 cup whole milk ¼ tsp almond essence 250g strawberries, pureed
- Beat the yolks and sugar until light and creamy.
- Heat the cream, milk and almond essence to just before boiling.
- While beating the egg mixture slowly, gently pour in the cream mixture. Return to a clean pot.
- Over a low heat, stir continuously until you your custard just coats the back of a spoon. Pour into a bowl and leave to cool completely.
- Before placing into your icecream maker or freezing, fold through the pureed strawberries.
- Remove from the freezer a few minutes before serving.